Homecoming was different in 2021

“What are you doing tomorrow?”

I laughed when I got the phone call last Saturday night. I think my nephew, Joey, is starting to sound a lot like Pa. Last Sunday was homecoming back at Bethabara, and Joey was hinting around for me to go, just like my father used to. So the next day, Terri and I headed back up to Clement, and to the church that was such an important part of my life during my younger years.

Homecomings have always been a tradition, especially in rural churches. It’s a time, usually in the Fall, when the church family comes back home to the church of their youth. You get to see old friends and relatives and renew acquaintances. It has been a great way to get back in touch with your roots. And then there is the food.

The highlight of homecoming was always the homecoming dinner. (Don’t call it lunch.) A long row of tables would be set up outside. After the morning worship service; we call it preaching, everyone would head out to their cars to get their food. Soon, those tables would be filled with good ol’ homecooking. We would carry dishes and dishes of food that Momma had cooked. Many times, Daddy would get up early homecoming Sunday morning and go out to the barn and fry a bunch of chicken. I wondered when I was young why they would go through all the trouble to load up and carry all that food to the church. It seemed to me that it would be easier just to leave it and then go back home and eat it.

But soon the long row of tables would be filled with food. I would keep a close watch to see where the chicken pastry, turnips and other favorite foods were placed on the tables. I also made sure to know where Aunt Lettie would put her cake. I would make sure to head to the dessert table fast in order to get a big piece of whatever cake she made for homecoming. Because whatever it was, I knew it was going to be good.

The thing about going back to homecomings is that things change. My grandparents and parents have passed away. Most of my friends that I grew up with in the church no longer live in the area and don’t make it back for homecoming. Things change, that’s life. The homecoming meal was catered this year due to COVID concerns.

I know that things change, but things seemed even more different this year. Maybe it’s the effects of the COVID pandemic. Like most churches, Bethabara didn’t have a homecoming last year because of the virus. And, like many churches, attendance has been down since the reopening of the church. (It’s funny how it seems like folks have been able to go just about everywhere, but haven’t been quite able to make it back to church.)

But we went back to homecoming this year, and it was good to see some folks from back home that I hadn’t seen for some time. Bethabara United Methodist Church has been here for over one hundred years. Its roots run deep, and my roots are back in that church. Roots that helped build a foundation for my life.

And, no matter how things change, it’s still home.

