Texas cowboys in the legislature

The gender composition of the Texas state legislature is predominantly male. It seems that the males want females to give birth even though the pregnancy may be unintended or may even be the result of rape or incest. It takes two to tango. But the male dominated legislature does not impose a commensurate legal obligation on the male who bears half the responsibility for the pregnancy.

If the state forces a birth by restricting access to abortion, even though the female lacks financial capability to support the offspring, then the state becomes the de facto parent and has a moral duty to provide financial support until the child attains adult status. The legislators ignore this obligation.

Our society is changing. Thirty years ago, 60% of college graduates were male, but now, 60% of the people graduating from American colleges are female. Women have steadily gained influence for more than a century. They are not about to stop. Our male state legislators who, like fundamentalist Muslims, choose to dominate women need to adjust their thinking. Otherwise, they are eventually going to need a political morning after pill.

In a world designed by moral perfectionists, young people would abstain from sex until they are married. In the real world, American females typically have their first sexual experience by age 17.

In a dream world, all babies would be born into traditional families. In the real world, the parents of 40 percent of our American newly born are not married.

In an ideal world, we would teach sex education to young people and ensure that contraceptives are readily available. In the real world, we avoid sex education and do too little to ensure the availability of contraceptives, thus increasing the probability of unplanned childbirth and abortion.

Elimination or severe restriction of abortion rights would have serious consequences. Legislators need only review what happened when the sale of alcoholic beverages was prohibited by a constitutional amendment in 1920. It was a disaster, and the sale of those beverages was legalized again only 13 years later. A law does not eliminate demand for a service or a product. If the demand cannot be met legally, it will be supplied illegally. Texas legislators are challenging the laws of nature. Nature will win.

Abortion, illegally provided, can yield health problems. Health care may not be available if something goes wrong. Health insurance certainly will not cover the procedure if it is illegal.

If you were to require males in the audience to raise their hand if they had, at some time, condoned an abortion to hide an illicit relationship, you might see some nervous perspiring males.

What’s next? Chastity belts?

Jack Stevenson is retired. He served two years in Vietnam as an infantry officer, retired from military service and worked three years as a U.S. Civil Service employee. He also worked in Egypt as an employee of the former Radio Corporation of America (RCA). Currently, he reads history, follows issues important to Americans and writes commentary for community newspapers.