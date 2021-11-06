Helping restore the American dream

Here we go again. This debate on spending and taxing, in order to create a more level playing field for all the American people is brought to center stage once again.

Of course, we may never know how much this current debate influenced the way the American electorate voted in last Tuesday’s off-year election, but we do know that people differ in how they view the government’s role in bringing our country closer to fulfilling its promise of equal rights, justice and opportunity for all. There are those Americans who believe that government should be viewed as a positive and benevolent force, working on the people’s behalf. At the same time, others take the view that government should play a more limited role, believing government has done enough.

With this new debate on spending and taxing, it’s my fervent desire that our government leaders can find common ground so we can move America forward with a more level playing field for the American people, especially the poor and working class and middle class families. Just maybe, we can finally put in place those policies and programs that should have been done years ago. There comes a time when government just needs to do the right thing, and that time is now. For too long, the American dream has remained out of the reach of millions of Americans.

Certainly, this is an opportunity for our country to develop many social policies and programs that will help level the playing field and help narrow the racial wealth and income gap, while making a real difference in the lives of people across America. Also, an investment in the American people will help us secure a better future for everyone who wants an opportunity to rise or fall on their own merit. Otherwise, the costs in terms of lost earnings, taxes, productivity and in perpetuating economic inequality will be enormous, too impactful to ignore.

With a more level playing field and greater opportunities to thrive, many more Americans will seek to restore the promise of achieving the American dream. And as these new social policies and programs become a reality, more Americans will be better equipped to access the possibilities, including being able to raise a family, owning a home and sending their children to college. These new possibilities should also include being able to save for retirement.

Yes, we may differ in our opinions on what should be the government’s role in the lives of the American people, but we should be in agreement that our common humanity requires us to care about the welfare of all the people—their health, housing, schools, jobs and civil rights. For us to be a more just society, we must believe and demonstrate that everyone deserves a shot at the American dream by making sure everyone gets a fair chance.

In the end, let’s not forget, it will be all of us who save this country.

Larry Sutton is a retired educator who taught at Clinton High School.