Remembering to give thanks

Of all the things in the world at which to fail, I failed at gratitude. Well, not exactly. I’m being too hard on myself. I’m actually a very grateful person; it’s when I tried keeping a gratitude journal that I got tripped up.

For years, I’d heard people singing the praises of keeping such a journal — one in which you record the things in life for which you are thankful — and I felt guilty for not keeping one myself, given the fact that I have so much to be thankful for. So on January 1, 2016, I cracked open a brand spanking new journal and began recording the blessings in my life. Unfortunately, it wasn’t long before I discovered that keeping the journal was not the joy I had expected it to be. In fact, it felt like a chore. By November of that year, I’d stuck with it as long as I could, and I called it quits. (Ironically, I was extremely thankful that I no longer had to be “officially” thankful.)

But I had to ask myself how something so intrinsically good — recognizing, recording and reflecting upon all of the wonderful things in my life — could end up being such a headache. And the answer was simple: as with so many aspects of life, I approached my gratitude journal with such type-A rigidity that I managed to suck all the joy right out of being thankful. I “required” myself to record exactly three specific things every day, and I couldn’t stand the thought of succumbing to laziness by “being thankful” for something that I’d already expressed thanks for a couple of days earlier. In other words, if the sweet scent of gardenias in my yard garnered a mention on Monday, there was no way I’d allow myself to mention it again on Thursday. And if I actually missed a day of journaling — oh, the torment that ensued! (Before recording today’s blessings, should I first go back and record three things for yesterday, so my perfect record will remain intact? And if I do go back and record yesterday’s blessings, is it cheating to be doing it a day late?) I’m telling you, being type-A ain’t for the faint of heart!

Still, Type-A-ness does have its perks. The very over-thinking, hand-wringing, rule-following nature that caused me to hate gratitude-journaling the first time around also made me more determined than ever to try it again — and this time, to get it right. So in November 2017, a year after abandoning my first attempt, I decided to give it another go. I knew I was off to a good start when I recorded my first entry on a random day in November (as opposed to some auspicious, symbolic day, e.g. January 1). This time, instead of using a lined journal with all of my entries numbered and listed neatly one after another, I have an unlined journal, with my entries un-numbered and written every which way across the page. I’ve also banished the rule about listing three unique things each and every day; now, if I want to give a shout-out to my gardenias three times in one week, it’s all good! By the same token, if, for some reason, I don’t record anything at all for several days in a row, that’s okay, too (and it’s certainly not that I’m without blessings on those days; it’s just that I no longer feel compelled to treat my journal like a school assignment, with points deducted for incompleteness). In fact, I’ve relaxed “the rules” to the point of not dating any of my entries, so it’s impossible for me to obsess over missed days.

For me, the reward in keeping a gratitude journal (this time around!) is that it gets me to take time, even if it’s just a few seconds, to reflect on someone or something that has brought me joy, and when I reflect on those people or those things, I’m less likely to take them for granted. Plus, the very act of sitting down long enough to jot something in my journal forces me to slow down when I otherwise probably wouldn’t.

Seldom do I go back and re-read entries, but when I decided to write this column about gratitude journaling in honor of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, I thought it would be appropriate to flip through and re-acquaint myself with some of the things that I found worthy of recording. Immediately, I was struck by the many, many names of family and friends that appear — and re-appear. If ever I feel alone, my gratitude journal is a good reminder that I’m not.

I also found that it was impossible to merely “flip through” my journal. Have you ever decided to go back and look for an old photo? You tell yourself you’re going to glance quickly through the photo album or spend a few minutes rifling through pictures in a box or drawer, but suddenly it’s two hours later and you’re years-deep in memories. That’s what it was like going back through my gratitude journal.

Re-reading my journal reminded me of the things that bring me the most joy. Besides family and friends, other things that were mentioned multiple times in multiple ways were sunshine, laughter, and pizza (man, do I eat a lot of pizza!).

Gratitude journaling isn’t for everyone — but gratitude is. Happy Thanksgiving!