America must continue moving forward

As Americans, we should not accept any attempt, in any form to roll back racial progress in America, especially in regards to voting rights, and we must remain truthful, becoming more so, in teaching our nation’s history. And we know from history that working together is still the best solution.

For the past ten months, President Joe Biden’s optimistic perspective on America should have become a rallying cry to bring us all together. Mr. Biden believes that we must hold each other accountable for making America better, and one of his common themes has been that “America is moving again and your life is going to change for the better.” Unfortunately, too many partisan Americans have made it their goal to make Mr. Biden a failure, while stoking fear to mobilize their base and to prop up The Big Lie. Just maybe, it’s time for Republicans to consider moving on without former President Trump, so the nation can focus its attention on making America a country in which we all can thrive and succeed.

As Americans, we should not have to live in a country where we have to fight the same battles to ensure liberty, equality and justice for all, over and over and over. We should have moved well beyond this many years ago with the passage of landmark legislation such as the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Instead, we are still confronting many challenges to our democratic Republic, especially in the area of maintaining equal access to free and fair voting rights. With that said, I urge us to collectively reflect on the progress we’ve made together and to continue to find common ground so we can work together to find the best solution, going forward.

Part of that working together to find common ground must be centered in the belief that our great diversity as a nation is also one of our great strengths. Of course, we should also believe that we have a moral responsibility to continue to work to help make America a more equitable and fair society for all. And I also contend that we need to expand this national conversation about making America a more perfect union as we continue to strive to make it a reality that someday we will be able to be viewed by “the content of our character instead of the color of our skin.”

Additionally, finding common ground should be centered around doing what’s best for the American people, especially our children. And by all means, let’s make sure we are equipping our young people to navigate our ever-evolving global society. To start this process, just know that we are not doing any one any favor by “running from the issue of racism in America.” So, it’s not beneficial for States to ban teaching history that acknowledges our racist past.

Let’s avoid these diversions that keep America from moving forward.

Larry Sutton is a retired educator who taught at Clinton High School.