Local NAACP plans youth event

As we near the end of 2021, the Sampson County Branch of the NAACP remains committed in its attempt to build a strong leadership base for the future. That leadership base will come from engaging activities and programs emphasizing the involvement of young people — middle and high school students — in helping to establish the Sampson County NAACP Youth Council.

It is imperative that each adult member and supporter of the Sampson County NAACP continue to seek ways to channel the youth energy into productive outcomes, while providing our youth a better understanding of history and the myriad issues that confront our community today. With that understanding, our young people must be prepared to pick up the “mantle of social justice” and become involved in leading the change that will impact generations to come.

This column space today will help the Sampson County NAACP Youth Committee announce its plans to organize a Sampson County NAACP Youth Council event that will include an informational session, along with a Youth Roundtable discussion. During the informational session, individuals will learn about the many benefits for youth who join and participate in the Sampson County NAACP Youth Council, and the Youth Roundtable will provide a platform, giving young people an opportunity to discuss their ideas and opinions on how to improve their community. This Sampson County Youth Council event has been scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 at the Clinton City Hall Auditorium from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. And lunch will be provided.

The Sampson County Youth Committee members are encouraging youth from all over Sampson County to become involved with the Sampson County Youth Council, and the committee believes that our youth should have a voice in changing their community for the better.

In order for this youth focus for the Sampson County Branch of the NAACP to be turned into a reality, officials with the local NAACP branch would like to encourage the support of the county school leaders, local pastors and other community and business leaders. Additionally, the organizers of this youth gathering hope to make local youth more aware of the opportunities to lead, serve, celebrate and impact their communities in positive ways, while helping them become more abreast on the current social, political and educational issues.

Seeing a need to involve the younger generation in working to improve their communities, Walter White, the National NAACP leader in 1935, created the NAACP Youth and College Division, which today has over 550 chapters across the nation, with more than 25,000 members. To become a member of the Sampson County Youth Council, individuals between the ages of 12 and 18 will be eligible to join. And remember this is an opportunity for local youth from all backgrounds, from all middle and high schools throughout Sampson County to have a voice in making a difference in their communities.

A truly effective Sampson County Youth Council will require a high level of youth involvement.

