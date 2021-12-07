A snow day bonanza

Although it was a full week since the Thanksgiving Day feast at Grandma and Pappy Price’s house, it seemed like yesterday that my big brother John and I were having the time of our lives with all the cousins.

However, the long holiday weekend had come to an end and it was back to the well-oiled machine of daily life.

The 6-year-old was waiting for our mother to come bursting through the door with a song in her heart to jump start the school day; but when that didn’t come to fruition, the little whippersnapper decided to wake me from my slumber.

“Mark,” the eldest whispered loudly as he propped himself up looking intently at this soundly sleeping kindergartner. “Are you awake yet?”

Wrapped tightly under the warm blanket like a caterpillar in a cocoon, I opened up my eyelids and eyeballed my sibling. “I am… now.”

The freckle-faced lad climbed out of bed and unwrapped me like a gift on Christmas. “We should’ve been up for school a long time ago; so we need to have an investigation.”

After creeping from the bedroom to spy our baby sister happily occupied in her playpen, we headed toward the sound of Mom’s voice at the opposite end of the house.

This dynamic duo found the tall slender woman sitting at the kitchen table singing a church hymn as she rolled out cookie dough with flour scattered about.

“Shouldn’t we be at school right now?” I questioned with a scrunched up face while pressing my fingernails into the top of the upholstered chair in front of me.

“Well… normally, yes. You would be in school right now,” declared the mother of three laughing slightly at the comical routine unfolding before her eyes. “But today is a special day.”

“Is it a holiday that we don’t know about?” asked the freckle-faced lad with a quizzical look on his face with hands on hips.

“Well, I’ll let you have a look for yourselves,” commented Mom as she opened up the door to the back porch; so we could stand in front of the frosty screen door.

Heavy flakes of frozen white crystals were falling from the sky and turned the great outdoors into a wintry wonderland.

There was even snow piled up along the outside edges of the porch with icicles hanging from the eaves.

School had been canceled for the day after having snowed all night long and into the morning which left many area roads impassable.

These brothers looked at one another with wide grins and eyes as big as saucers while we embraced jumping up and down yelling out with excitement. “It’s a snow day!”

After turning down the jubilation a few notches, these siblings looked up at our mother and queried, “Can we go out and play?”

“Whoa, Nelly! You’re getting ahead of yourselves a little bit,” noted the minister’s wife as she pulled back on the reins. “You haven’t even eaten breakfast.”

“For a minute there,” stated the first grader as he and I sat down at the opposite end of the table from our mother’s baking paraphernalia. “I thought we were still on vacation at Grandma and Pappy Price’s house.”

“Speaking of your grandparents,” explained Mom while flipping the dippy eggs in the frying pan. “Your grandmother sent you both ten dollars for Christmas this year.”

These little shavers lit up as our wheels began to turn at the thought of what we could buy with the surprise windfall.

“After you finish breakfast,” asserted the tall slender woman setting our food in front of us. “I’ll let youns look at the J.C. Penney catalog to see what you would like to buy with the money.”

After dipping the buttered toast into the egg yoke simultaneously, these whippersnappers devoured the nutritious breakfast in record time as if we were running a marathon.

Once our mother cleared the breakfast dishes and handed us the thick Christmas catalog, we leapt through the large wish book finding the well-worn toy section lickety-split to take a gander at what might tickle our fancy.

“I wanna get this,” exclaimed the first grader pointing to the top of the page as he read the name of the item. “Rock’em Sock’em Robots.”

“That’s a good choice,” commented the minister’s wife as she glanced at the price. “You have just enough money to buy it.”

However, the 6-year-old also expressed his desire to get the NFL electronic Football Game right next to the other item.

While John was having trouble making a decisive commitment about his choice for a Christmas gift, his little brother was resolute in the decision making process.

“I’d like to get this, please,” I expressed after flipping over the page pointing to the photo at the bottom. “I don’t know what it says. Cause I can’t read yet.”

“It’s a Lego House Building Set,” interjected Mom smiling at her youngest boy as she tousled my brown locks. “I think that’s fine choice.”

About that time, Dad walked out into the kitchen bouncing Kathleen on his hip. He was finished with his work up in the church office for the day.

When the blond-haired young man sat down at the table, he diverted the attention of his rambunctious sons away from the Christmas catalog just long enough to ask us a question.

“So… after I eat my lunch,” quizzed the church pastor intently looking into our little faces standing before him. “Who wants to go outside and play in the snow?”

These brothers looked at each other with glee and hugged as we began to jump around like a Jack-in-the-box.

