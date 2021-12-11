Words still mean things

Words mean things. The civic leaders in Charlotte knew that. Years ago, they were worried about the image of the city, especially the downtown area, where there was a negative perception due to crime, homelessness, etc.

So, what did they do? Their solution was simple, just change words. They started a public relations campaign promoting “uptown” Charlotte. No longer was the word, “downtown,” to be used in reference to the city. Why? Well, simply, “up” is a more positive word than “down,” and hopefully projects a more positive image of the city. And that is the way that area has been described ever since. The civic leaders knew that words create perception. Words mean things.

Lawyers spend hours and hours going over contracts and legal documents for their clients, making sure every word is correct. They know that a single word left out, misplaced or incorrectly used could cost the people they represent dearly. Advertisers know the right word in an ad could increase sales. The correct words are important.

How and what words are used can influence opinions and perceptions. For example, the term for a person crossing the U.S. border improperly used to be “illegal alien.” Then it became “illegal immigrant.” Now, many in the media refer to those crossing illegally as “undocumented migrants,” or just “migrants.”

Here’s two more examples. Was the event that took place at the U.S. Capitol on January 6 a “riot,” or was it an “insurrection?” Were the times of social unrest when violence occurred during the summer of 2020 a “protest,” or were they a “riot?” How all these are described have a bearing on how they are perceived by the public.

Those in areas of influence know the power of words. If you can change the words, you can change the narrative. If you can change the narrative, you can change public opinion. And if you can change public opinion, you can get the desired result. Probably the more lasting impact of the choice of words is on our culture. Likewise, the choice of words play a significant role.

For example, the highly divisive abortion debate. Recently, a case concerning abortion has come before the U.S. Supreme Court. The choice of words used to describe those involved in the abortion debate is interesting. Those for abortion describe themselves as “pro-choice,” and those against as “anti-abortion.” While the case was being presented, one progressive (don’t say liberal) politician described those who were against abortion as wanting to “legalize forced births.” Those against abortion describe themselves as “pro-life.” The choice of terms are used for a reason – to influence public opinion on the issue.

The use of words and our culture really hit home to me in news article about the use of simple pronouns, like he, she and they. But the implications are not that simple. The very long title for the article written by Susan Knoppow in “USA Today” was, “Please use the right pronoun to describe my non-binary child.” What? Non-binary child? Well, at least I know what a pronoun is.

All of this sounds confusing and almost laughable, if it wasn’t so sad. Remember, words mean things. Words are used to create or change the narrative. The narrative is used to change public opinion. Public opinion determines public beliefs and action, which eventually becomes the culture. The culture is what we end up becoming. And the words we hear every day are going a long way in determining what we are becoming.

Mac McPhail, raised in Sampson County, lives in Clinton. McPhail’s new book, “Wandering Thoughts from a Wondering Mind,” a collection of his favorite columns, is available for purchase at the Sampson Independent office, online on Amazon, or by contacting McPhail at [email protected]