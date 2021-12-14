Snowmen and hot cocoa

Shortly after my big brother John and I finished up our late morning breakfast, Mom bundled us up for the wintry wonderland just beyond the front door.

We looked like the abominable snowman.

Shortly thereafter, Dad came into the family room, shoving the last of his ham and cheese sandwich into his mouth, and hurriedly threw on his winter outer garments before this threesome trudged out into the snow.

The thick ice crystals were still falling from the sky as we climbed down the steps before making into the backyard behind the large brick building with the crunch of snow under our feet.

“Who wants to make a snow angel?” asked the preacher as he took these two brothers to the other side of the lane to the strip of land along the bank of the creek. “They will look pretty as a picture.”

After Dad positioned his boys on either side of him, we all fell backwards landing into the light fluffy blanket of white before moving our arms up and down along with the side to side motion of our legs.

My brother and I were laughing hysterically while sticking out little tongues catching snowflakes in our mouths as they fell from overhead.

When this trio completed our measured brush strokes, we stood to admire the finished artwork with astonishment and wonder.

“That looks fantastic, boys,” the minister complemented his sons on the masterpiece. “Do you wanna make another one?”

“Nah, but I do wanna do this,” exclaimed John as he nailed Dad with a snowball square in the chest before running off with a giggle to form another ball of snow with his hands.

“Oh, is that right,” noted the blond-haired man scooping up some of the white ice crystals to create a weapon of his own. “You messed with the wrong guy, little man.”

The father of three burst out in a fit of laughter after beaming his oldest right on the backside leaving some of the evidence behind.

“Come on Mark,” the 31-year-old tossed a ball of the white stuff in my direction to coax me into helping him. “I need your help, my boy.”

As the freckle-faced lad ran straight toward him, this kindergartner walloped my big brother on the shoulder knocking him on his side.

“Aww… are you okay, you poor baby,” mocked the preacher feigning sympathy for the first grader kneeling down beside him. “Do you need help getting up?”

When John reached up and grabbed Dad by the arm pulling him down into the cold snow, I dove on top as we ganged up on him laughing hysterically.

“All right boys,” mentioned the young minister sitting up as he looked at his very rambunctious little lads. “I think it’s time we built a snowman.”

Yippee ki-yay!

“Come on Dad,” uttered the six-year-old as both of us pulled our father to his feet laughing as he stood. “It’s time to get up; cause we got a lot of work to do.”

Once the young minister began to roll a snowball across the ground, he let us help roll it one at a time. Then he allowed these youngsters to help as we pushed the heavy mass to the idyllic spot next to the snow angels.

“There,” declared Dad as he squatted down and wrapped his arms around his two sons looking at the large ball of snow. “This is the perfect spot to put Frosty.”

My brother and I looked at one another and gasped with shock and awe. We were going to have our very own “Frosty, the Snowman.”

These two brothers and our father sang the tune as we continued making our shared mystical frozen figure, which may or may not have had its own magical powers.

We began the other balls of snow in similar fashion as the first. When this trio completed the middle orb, all three Price fellows helped to push it up onto the base.

After Dad let us fashion the third sphere all by ourselves, he placed it atop the others since we couldn’t quite reach.

Then the small town preacher pulled out two small pieces of coal, a brown button and a corncob pipe from his coat pocket before letting us place the items on the top ball to create the face of our very own snowman.

“There’s only one thing missing,” stated the tall man as he snapped his fingers pulling out a tossel cap and scarf from his other coat pocket.

“There, Frosty is complete,” commented Dad as the three of us skipped merrily around the frozen statue singing the tune again.

Pleased with our excellent work, it was time for us to get back indoors and warm ourselves from the frigid temperature. Nearly frozen solid, this threesome pretty much resembled the snowman we built.

When this young father and his boys hustled back into the house, we went into the bathroom to remove our outer garments before enjoying some hot cocoa and Christmas cookies in the kitchen.

After the thawing snowmen sat around the kitchen table to partake of the savory treats, the six-year-old reported his decision about the Christmas gift from Grandma Price.

“I’d like to get the Rock’em Sock’em Robots,” asserted the first grader poking his little fists up in the air as he imitated the robot game.

By the time these three finished the delicious mid-day snack, we each had a chocolate mustache on our upper lip, including Dad.

About that time, the radio announcer came across the airwaves of the radio setting on the kitchen counter stating there wouldn’t be any school the following day giving the kiddos a nice long weekend.

My brother and I enthusiastically cheered, “Hip, hip, hooray!”

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton. If you’re interested in reading the extended version of this story in his novel titled, “Little Town by Gibson Mine,” just type the title into the Facebook search engine and scroll down to Chapter 25, Snowmen and Hot Cocoa.