For the first time in my adult life, I have become very concerned about the growing threat to our democratic republic that was first established by the U.S. Constitution back in 1787. And what’s even more alarming, too few Americans seem to be “minding the store,” with former President Trump and leading Republicans providing aid and cover to the anti-democratic movement sweeping the country.

Some 234 years since the founding of our nation, we have had to face down many challenges to our democracy from without and from within, proving that we would be able to keep our Republic and the American Experiment from being destroyed. Of course, the greatest internal threat occurred 160 years ago with the start of the Civil War, the struggle to end slavery and to preserve the Union. And since the Civil War and Reconstruction Era, America has continued to experience many “starts” and “stops” on its journey toward justice for all, and we continue the ongoing struggle today to “make America what it ought to be,” fulfilling the American goal of becoming a more perfect union. Without a doubt, we have celebrated many historic milestones along the way.

Instead of working together to “make America what it ought to be,” today, we have become bitterly divided, with our status as the world’s greatest democracy in grave danger. To be sure, there are many factors involved in the growing polarization and division in America, but we cannot dismiss the seeds of doubt and disinformation that Trump and key Republican leaders have sown, leading to a gross assault on the rule of law with the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Over the last year, there has been a constant attack on the truth about the results of the November 2020 General Election which has worked to tear this country apart. Now, we must insist on truth and accountability from the Republican Party and its leaders. They must have the courage to call out Trump’s lies. And truth must prevail!

Make no mistake about it, our American Experiment is in danger, and the attack is from within. Using Trump’s Big Lie as the main pretext, Republican-controlled State legislatures are passing laws making it harder to vote. In addition to passing new laws to suppress the vote, States are changing the way elections are run, making it easier to reverse disputed election results. Sadly, this is happening in plain sight, and no one seems to be taking this seriously, and we seem to think that it does not matter who counts the votes. Let’s not forget, voting makes “American self-rule possible.”

Today, we have to make some critical choices as Americans, indicating that “either we go up together or we go down together.” It’s time we “make America what it ought to be.” As long as we continue to fight each other, we are giving our enemies aid and comfort. We must work together!

Larry Sutton is a retired educator who taught at Clinton High School.