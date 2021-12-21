Merry Christmas and Happy New Year

I try to avoid questionable sources of information, but I came across some gossip on Elf Net that I am obliged to pass along to you.

It seems that Santa will be delivering by robot this year, and some really bad grinch is attempting to hack the system. Then, there is the possibility that the robot could get stuck in your chimney. If you don’t get what you wished for, check the Santa clause in your contract. And don’t forget to lay out some batteries for the robot.

The Merry in Merry Christmas, at least for adults, is about family and friends. The Happy New Year may require some adjustment. The Covid virus is still trespassing on humanity. We now have a historical track record, and it is clear that most of the fatal infections that are currently happening are among people who are not vaccinated.

Moral courage is a truly difficult challenge. We recognize and honor physical bravery, but moral courage is seldom recognized. When we hold a belief, it is extremely difficult to change. But we are human; we are flawed, and sometimes it is useful, often beneficial, to acknowledge that we need to change our thinking about some issue. That requires moral courage. It required moral courage for Galileo to insist that the earth revolves around the sun. He was accused of heresy.

It took moral courage for a Hungarian, Dr. Semmelweis, to propose, in the 1840s, that doctors wash their hands. His recommendation was not well received. Florence Nightingale was a British nurse during the Crimean War in the 1850s. She realized that ten times more wounded soldiers were dying from typhus, typhoid, cholera, and dysentery than from battle wounds. She exercised the moral courage to demand implementation of sanitation measures, even sending a letter to the Times of London. The world is a much better place because these three people and many others exercised moral courage.

To increase the probability of a Happy New Year, those of us who are not vaccinated would be exhibiting exemplary moral courage if we give some serious thought to changing our view and accept a Covid vaccination. Let there be many Happy New Years.

Jack Stevenson is retired. He served two years in Vietnam as an infantry officer, retired from military service and worked three years as a U.S. Civil Service employee. He also worked in Egypt as an employee of the former Radio Corporation of America (RCA). Currently, he reads history, follows issues important to Americans and writes commentary for community newspapers.