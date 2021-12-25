“Listen up guys! I’ve got some really good news for you.” (Luke 2:10 MSV)

Don’t you just love those new Bible modern translations? You’ve probably never heard of the Mac Substandard Version of the Bible, (Okay, I just made it up.) and prefer the King James Version where the angel said to the shepherds, “Behold, I bring your good tidings of great joy.” In whatever version you prefer, the angel declared to the shepherd the good news of Jesus, the Savior’s birth.

Like me, when you think of the shepherds you probably think back to the Christmas plays at church when you were young. We young boys would put on an old housecoat for the robe and wrap a towel around our head. We would use a tobacco stick for the shepherd’s staff. It was always so nice and sweet.

The real shepherd’s life was anything but nice and sweet. I suppose the shepherds would have been considered the good ol’ boys of the Christmas story. It was tough out there keeping watch over those smelly sheep. It was long hours and hard work. You had to keep a watch out for thieves and predators, like wolves. And probably for little pay and not much hope of promotion in the future.

So the shepherds could have used some good news. What was that good news? “For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, which is Christ the Lord.” (Luke 2:11) These shepherds were probably not experts in the Jewish religion. But they had heard that one day a Savior would come, a man, a king, who would deliver them from the occupation from foreign invaders and make Israel a great nation again.

This was good news, important news. Of course, having that news delivered by an angel got their attention. And having a multitude of the heavenly host in the background saying, “Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men” really got their attention. So the shepherds went “with haste” to Bethlehem to check it out.

Good news. There doesn’t seem to be a lot of it these days. Two weeks ago, we hadn’t ever heard the word, “omicron.” Now the new COVID virus is sweeping the country at a mind boggling pace. Hopefully, the new strain will be less powerful as the others, as early evaluations seem to think. But still, it’s another holiday season with COVID hanging over our heads, and really no timetable as to when it will end.

Even if things seem to be going okay, many have uncertain thoughts about the future. The rise in inflation over this past year makes you wonder about the future of the American economy. I suppose for many the problem with the present is that the future isn’t what it used to be. I know that sounds confusing but I think you know what I am trying to say. Most Americans polled feel that their children will have a lower standard of living than they have.

Then there are the events and circumstances of our own personal lives. You may be dealing with a personal or family illness, or even the death of a loved one. There may be strained personal or family relationships. You could use some good news. The truth is we all could use some good news.

The gospel of Christ is good news. And it is “good tidings (good news) of great joy, which shall be to all people.” To the shepherds, to the wise men, to you

and me. It’s the good news of hope for now and the future, in spite of the realities of the present.

There is truth and there is Greater Truth. Those difficult circumstances may be true in your life at this time. But there is a Greater Truth. Jesus pointed out the Greater Truth in John 16:33 where He said, “In the world you will have tribulation; but be of good cheer, I have overcome the world.”

That’s good news. It was for the good ol’ boy shepherds back then. And today for us good ol’ boys and the rest of you folks. So be of good cheer and have a Merry Christmas!

Mac McPhail, raised in Sampson County, lives in Clinton. McPhail’s new book, “Wandering Thoughts from a Wondering Mind,” a collection of his favorite columns, is available for purchase at the Sampson Independent office, online on Amazon, or by contacting McPhail at [email protected]