After the third generation of the Farrell clan finished consuming an early dinner, we were shipped to the basement; so the adults could enjoy their meal in peace.

When these little rapscallions reached the bottom of the staircase, the invited guests noticed a coin-operated pool table sitting smack dab in the middle of the near side of the room next to Uncle Angelo’s bar.

“This is groovy,” claimed my big brother John while grabbing the cue ball and tossing it toward the other end of the table scattering the ball pyramid. “I’ve always wanted one of these.”

“We can’t mess around with it,” noted Little Angelo Pomposelli moving his first lieutenant away from the table game to put the cover on. “I was given strict orders that no one was allowed to play with the pool table.”

“Besides, we’re gonna play with the new bowling set I got for Christmas this year,” he added with a gleam in his eyes.

When the oldest of the bunch stopped his impertinent behavior just long enough to count heads, he immediately discovered our little band of merrymakers had grown by one.

“How did Jeff Farrell get down here,” queried the black-haired nipper glancing at his younger sibling with contempt. “I thought he was supposed to stay upstairs with the other little kids.”

“What are you asking me for,” muttered Patrick Pomposelli. “He was eating dinner with us; so when mom told us to come downstairs, he must have tagged along.”

“Whatever,” responded the third grader while spinning his wheels over the unexpected turn of events. “But if Jeff stays down here, he’s gonna be on your team.”

“I don’t care,” interjected Aunt Kathy’s second born. “We’re gonna mop the floor with youns anyways; so up your nose with a rubber hose.”

In an attempt to take the focus off the sibling rivalry and lighten the mood, Lori Farrell, the only girl of the bunch, stepped behind the bar before she brought out a couple plates of Grandma Farrell’s scrumptious pastries.

“What if we get thirsty,” I quizzed with concern in my eyes. “How are we gonna bring drinks down here all the way from the kitchen upstairs?”

“Not to worry my dear cousin,” answered the eight-year-old beaming from ear to ear as he patted me on the shoulder. “My dad keeps pop in the mini fridge back here behind the bar; so we can drink some of them.”

“Just be careful not to spill it,” he continued before handing a Coca-Cola to the youngest of the bunch. “Cause if you do, my mom is gonna have my head on a silver platter.”

Shortly after the three oldest cousins set up the bowling pins on the wall between the bar stools and the pool table, the kindergartner opened up his drink as it sprayed out like a fireworks display shooting all the way to the ceiling.

“What are you doing,” asked the black-haired nipper with a strained voice as he walked across the room throwing his hands in the air. “You just squirted pop all over the floor and the ceiling, including Dad’s bar pool table.”

“I think we have another problem,” I professed drawing the feuding brothers attention to the opposite side of the pool table.”Jeff was standing right in front of the pop can when you opened it.”

Our eyes grew as big as saucers with jaws nearly dropping to the floor when we looked at the four-year-old, who was drenched from head to toe in the carbonated beverage.

“Christmas is canceled,” announced the oldest of the bunch as he put a hand to his forehead. “Mom and Dad are gonna ground us for the rest of our lives and take all our presents back to the North Pole.”

As these cousins were attempting to clean up the sugary liquid from off the floor, Aunt Kathy trudged down the steps and went on a tirade after soaking in the horrendous scene.

After a brief explanation of the facts as we knew them, the blonde-haired beautician shipped us upstairs to the boys bedroom until it was time to head for home.

After Mom passed by this moping bunch while walking down the stairs, her younger sister rolled her eyes as she stepped back into the the main section of the basement.

“What on earth happened,” questioned the tall slender woman while glancing at the liquid all over the billiard table cover. “Everyone could hear you yelling all the way upstairs in the dining room.”

“Oh, this isn’t the worst of it,” implied the hostess with an exasperated sigh pointing to the little room off to the side. “Take a gander at what my two oldest boys did in the laundry room.”

When the minister’s wife stepped into the small room leading to the outdoors, she observed their brother’s eldest son standing in the wash tub next to the cleaning appliances in his tighty whities.

“Isn’t this the best Christmas ever,” queried the bar owner’s wife when the dark brunette came out of the laundry room. “Our sister-in-law is going to have a conniption fit when she finds out that her son was sprayed with pop from head to toe.”

“Just to clarify,” whispered the mother of three with bug eyes while pointing to the laundry room. “Explain why our nephew Jeffrey is standing in the wash tub in his underwear?”

“Oh, that’s simple,” suggested the 29-year-old with a broad smile across her face. “Your oldest thought it would be a good idea to wash his clothes; so we wouldn’t find out what happened down here.”

After the two sisters glanced up at the ceiling which was still dripping Coca-Cola onto the covered pool table, they broke out into a fit of uncontrollable laughter before dealing with the half naked boy in the other room.

This is the conclusion of the story from last Tuesday’s column.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton. If you’re interested in reading the extended version of this story in his novel titled, “Little Church at the Top of the Hill,” just type the book title into the Facebook search engine and scroll down to Chapter 37, An Accidental Christmas Calamity.