Today, Jan. 1, 2022 is the 159th anniversary of an historical Presidential Executive Order that changed the tenor of the Civil War, creating a new climate of freedom in America.

On New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, freeing slaves in all territory still at war with the Union, in effect, turning the Civil war into a crusade for freedom, thus marking the beginning of the end of chattel slavery in the United States. Frederick Douglass, the acclaimed Black leader and abolitionist, referred to the momentous event as “the first chapter of a new history.” And just think, this “first chapter of a new history” would not have occurred if Black Americans, free and enslaved, had not become the arsenal to defeat the South. Unfortunately, the American nation has yet to fully recognize the impact Black Americans had on saving the Union during the “tragic years” of the American Civil War.

Indeed, each Emancipation Day on Jan. 1 should be viewed as a date among the most “American” of American holidays, “a sacred day,” a day of celebration and thanksgiving, commemorating “the first chapter of a new history” in America. From the onset, Blacks expressed great esteem for the Proclamation, viewing it as being a symbol and an expression of “the quest for freedom.” Among Blacks at that time, very little had inspired as much joy and thanksgiving than Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation. It was indeed “a day of poetry and song,” filling Blacks with a great sense of hopefulness throughout the United States.

Make no mistake about it, Lincoln’s words did inspire Black Americans to anticipate new beginnings of freedom and equality with the nation now being at war with slavery. The Emancipation Proclamation cracked the door open for change, moving America in a direction toward the version of “what America ought to be.” And for the last 159 years, the forces of good, bad and indifference have been at odds in determining which version of America will win out in the end.

Yes, the Emancipation Proclamation, as “the first chapter of a new history,” gave birth to a legacy of the struggle for equality and justice, and well-over a century and a half later, the struggle continues. We cannot allow America to become complacent with so much more work to do. For the sake of our ancestors, our warriors for justice, we are not done pushing the forces of good in America to realize its highest ideals of equity and inclusion as we continue to strive for racial reconciliation.

Today, many communities across the nation will bring people together with parades, church services and other special events to celebrate and remember the essence of the Emancipation Proclamation. Yes, we have made great strides in becoming a more perfect union; however, and most assuredly, America remains a work in progress. And it behooves us to work together to make America a more just society.

Larry Sutton is a retired educator who taught at Clinton High School.