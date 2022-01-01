Chick Gancer washes pots and pans at the Kiwanis Pancake Feast a couple years back.

Knowing he and I worked together, folks would sometimes ask me, “How does Chick keep going like he does?” My answer was simple, “He just keeps going.” And Chick Gancer kept on going.

Chick was already in his seventies when I got to know him. One day at a Kiwanis meeting, Chick asked me if I wanted to help him with a landscaping job that afternoon. I had just retired and was looking for something to do. That afternoon started a working relationship for more than 10 years, and a friendship that lasted until this past week, when he passed away at the age of 88.

Depending on the season, we would work a couple of days a week, or often more during busy times. There were some cold days and plenty of hot days, while primarily cutting bushes and trimming hedges. And until the last couple of years, Chick would be right there, either running the cutter, or raking and cleaning up the debris.

That’s unless he had a meeting to go to, or another obligation to handle, and that was quite often. You see, Chick was involved in a lot of activities. There may be a board meeting with the Partnership for Children, doing a Terrific Kids program at a local school for Kiwanis, helping out with a project for the Master Gardeners, supervising a meeting of Toastmasters at the prison, or helping distribute Bibles with the local Gideons camp.

I’m sure I missed other things he was involved with. (Oh yeah, he also sang in the church choir at First Methodist.) While we were working at a job, Chick would have to leave. He would hop into that old green Dodge truck, run by the house, change clothes, and head off to wherever he was needed. Why would someone in his late seventies and early eighties be involved in so many things? Being around Chick for almost 15 years, I think I know. Chick wanted to do his part to help others while he could, for as long as he could.

But Chick was Chick. Yes, he was one of a kind. Generous to help others with his time and finances. But let’s be honest. Chick was frugal with those finances. (Hey, if he could call someone working slow, “methodical,” I can use the word, “frugal.”) Hybrid cars today will cut off the engine at stoplights in order to save gas. Let’s just say Chick was ahead of his time while driving that Dodge truck, coasting up to the stoplight with the engine cut off, trying to save a little bit of gas.

But Chick was more than all those things he was involved with. You can learn a lot about a person working and sweating in 90 degree weather. I saw Chick frustrated, but I never saw him angry. He might have a problem with someone, but I never heard him use harsh words describing a person. To be honest, he would think the better of someone and give them the benefit of the doubt, when I surely would have not.

In other words, Charles “Chick” Gancer was a good man. In the Bible, Matthew 12:35 states, “A good man out of the good treasure of his heart brings forth good things.” James, the brother of Jesus wrote, “Show me your faith without your works, and I will show you my faith by my works.” (James 2:18) Chick had a good treasure in his heart, his faith, and it showed up outside to the world around him.

So Chick Gancer kept on going. And this past week, my friend kept on going, all the way to his heavenly home. But I’m wondering if he is already busy helping out up there. Yep, he probably is.

Mac McPhail, raised in Sampson County, lives in Clinton. McPhail’s new book, “Wandering Thoughts from a Wondering Mind,” a collection of his favorite columns, is available for purchase at the Sampson Independent office, online on Amazon, or by contacting McPhail at [email protected]