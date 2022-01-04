A Winter Wonderland

After an unexpected whiteout dumped nearly two inches of snow in mid-October, Old Man Winter reared its ugly head again the week following Thanksgiving as we left school for the day.

Since the wintry weather was predicted the night before on the evening news, John and I had the opportunity to spend the afternoon sled riding with our cousin.

As a blanket of white covered the ground throughout the small hamlet of Bentleyville, we began the long trek up Monongahela Street with Johnny Puskarich looking like a bunch of Eskimos going on an ice fishing expedition.

As my buddy and I kept pace with the cousins, who were five steps ahead of us, we lapped up the tiny ice crystals with our tongues while walking arm in arm.

Since this elementary school newbie was looking skyward, I stumbled off the edge of the road and tumbled into a pile of snow taking my partner in crime with me.

Falling on top of one another as we landed in the snowdrift, these little tykes breathed a sigh of relief before bursting into a fit of laughter while helping each other back to our feet.

As we started off on our merry way once more, the driver of a red 1966 Pontiac GTO revved his engine as the vehicle sped by this quartet on its way up the hill.

However, the sleek sports car only made it as far as Spruce Street before the white-walled tires began to spin out on a patch of black ice causing dark clouds of smoke to be expelled from the tailpipe.

Not knowing what was going to happen next, the oldest of the bunch scooted his closest companions off to the side of the road in an effort to protect us from the nearby potential danger.

Unable to move the classy automobile up the incline another inch, the motorist accepted defeat by backing up into the side street and returned to the bottom of the hill where he parked behind the schoolhouse to trudge home on foot.

Once this small group of children were out of harm’s way, we stepped back onto the snow covered blacktop and continued our journey to Miss Independence Day’s house at the top of the ridge.

The young fellow, who was forced to park his wheels at the bottom of the hill, finally caught up with us as the snow came down in torrents.

“Brr… I think we’re in for a cold night,” remarked the bearded young man looking over at us as he pulled up the collar on his tweed overcoat. “There’s a good possibility that the borough might close down the road.”

“I couldn’t even get my car up the hill,” he added while brushing out the white flakes of snow from his black locks with his hand before stuffing it back into the winter jacket.

“We definitely noticed,” observed the minister’s firstborn with a frowny face as he craned his neck to look up at the tall man. “I thought you were gonna hit us; so I made sure to get everyone out of the way.”

“Sorry about that,” conveyed the dapper gentleman before plodding on ahead toward his residence on the other side of the hill. “Youns have fun sled riding; and that patch of black ice should make it interesting.”

When the children stepped into the entrance of the multi family unit, these pastor’s boys hearts skipped a beat when we spotted our wooden “Flyer” sleds leaning against the wall in the corner of the hallway.

After the neighbors both checked in with their mothers, the pair of second graders picked up the sleds before this foursome headed outside for some exciting merriment in the snow storm.

Following an impromptu snowball fight, we finally decided to call a truce upon seeing a couple of borough work trucks stopped at the bottom of the hill as the employees placed orange cones across the street.

“Look,” exclaimed the lad of Korean descent with a gleam in his eye as he pointed toward the schoolhouse at the base of the hillside. “They’re closing the road; so we can sled ride down the middle of the street.”

Several more youngsters, who were dressed to the nines for the occasion, came out to join in on the festivities as we headed for the road pulling our sleds behind us.

Johnny and I giggled with glee knowing we were about to take a wild ride every bit as exciting as the attractions at Kennywood Park.

After positioning ourselves on the snow racer, I motioned for my big brother to push us off after gaining a firm grip on to the rope with my favorite pal’s arms around me.

These first graders moved swiftly down the steep incline until we hit that patch of black ice on the track.

At that very moment, the sled went into a tailspin launching these little companions like a projectile in one direction with the sled flying off in the other.

These little shavers tumbled down the remainder of the hill like a giant snowball. Upon standing up at the bottom, we were covered in white like the abominable snowman.

With a broad smile across our faces while laughing hysterically, we raised our arms high in the air and gave a thumbs up to the cousins at the top of the course.

We spent the next couple of hours taking turns flying down the exhilarating sled riding hill before going back into the house like a bunch of frozen icicles hanging from the eaves.

By the end of the day, the sky dropped nearly seven inches of heavy snow across the small coal mining community nestled in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains in southwestern Pennsylvania – a new record for the month of November.

