Going under the knife

With adrenaline coursing through my veins, I raised little hands high into the air while plummeting three stories into the abyss below before the gnarly ride came to an abrupt end.

At first thought, you might think I was plunging down an amusement park roller coaster; however, my physical therapy assistant was taking this eight-year-old down the elevator shaft to the operating room.

I was at UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pa., for the first of two corrective leg surgeries which were designed to keep my feet from toeing in due to my cerebral palsy.

Prior to the exciting excursion through the sterile hallways on a makeshift four-wheeler, I was wallowing in self-pity at the thought of missing out on trick-or-treating for the first time in my young life.

After this dejected third grader let out an exasperated sigh over my unfortunate predicament, Dr. Eugene Hastings sauntered through the door to check on me and my parents before the procedure commenced.

Miss Halloween? Nonsense!

When the good doctor heard about my dilemma, he mentioned I could dress up like King Tut since my legs would be wrapped in casts like a mummy; so I would be able to scare all the other kids when they came a calling.

After this blue-eyed brownie heard the pediatric surgeon’s ingenious idea for a Halloween costume, my ears perked up at the thought of squealing youngsters running for their lives when I emerged from an Egyptian tomb.

Once the seasoned practitioner shared a few more details about the surgery, a spirited young man in light blue scrubs strolled into the private room pushing a transport gurney.

“Top of the morning to ye,” stated Brady O’Malley while lining up the makeshift bed on wheels. “A little birdie just told me that there was a wee laddie up here on the fifth floor needed to hitch a ride.”

“Now,” continued the Dublin native with a broad smile splashed across his face. “It might not be as fast as the Thunderbolt roller coaster at Kennywood Park; but I’ll do my best to make it a fun ride.”

Once the local pastor and his wife bid me a fond farewell, the blue-eyed blond maneuvered the imaginary amusement park attraction down the hallway.

As this pair of pranksters disembarked the pretend thrill ride when the elevator doors opened, I was barely able to keep my eyes open while stifling a yawn as the pre-OP drugs began to work their magic.

Shortly after entering the brightly lit operating room, the anesthesiologist asked me to begin counting backwards from one hundred with a gas mask covering my face.

Within a few seconds, I drifted off into unconsciousness.

A couple hours later as the anesthesia began to wear off, this groggy little nipper could hear voices echoing in my head as I opened my tired eyes to see several blurry figures standing about the small room.

“Welcome back sunshine,” noted Mom as she poured a glass of ice water for her brave little trooper. “We wondered when you were going to wake up; because you were still fast asleep when they brought you up from recovery.”

“I’m so tired,” I announced while stretching my arms up to the ceiling. “I feel like a black bear just waking up after a long winter’s nap; cause I was under our front porch hi-ber-nat-ing with the raccoon.”

The doctor’s puzzled look turned into a smiling nod of understanding when the pastor explained the under side of our porch, where a bushy-tailed masked bandit lived, looked like a cinder block cave.

“It sounds like you’re coming out of it,” noted Dr. Hastings before giving me a high five. “The anesthesia will wear off soon enough; but you need to let your parents know when you’re experiencing pain from the incisions behind your knees.”

After the dark brunette handed me the cup of ice water, the man in the white lab coat pulled down the blanket to reveal the white plaster casts covering my legs from the upper thigh down to my ankles.

“I think I have a magic marker handy,” mentioned Dr. Hastings while patting his shirt pocket before pulling out the felt-tip writing instrument. “Let me be the first to sign my John Hancock to your glamorous new leggings.”

“After about a week, his legs will begin to itch; so you’ll want to fashion a coat hanger to scratch those hard to reach places,” he added while finishing up his signature.

“I don’t have to wear any pants,” I shouted with a broad smile after quickly glancing under my hospital gown. “Since I don’t have any underwear on under this night gown, I guess I don’t have to wear them either.”

“You’re not running around the house naked,” quipped Dad looking over at his chuckling wife. “If I have to strap one of Michele’s diapers on those butt cheeks, you’re covering up that backside.”

After my hopes of becoming the “Lord of the Jungle” for the next three weeks were dashed, the medical practitioner finished going over what to expect after the plaster casts have been removed.

“Relax while you can,” cautioned Dr. Hastings glancing over at my parents. “After these puppies are removed three weeks from today, it will take about another week for Mark to learn to walk again.”

“In the meantime,” he continued while holding up a couple of wooden walking supports. “Mark will be able to use these crutches; so his physical therapy assistant will drop by tomorrow for quick lesson before you leave the hospital.”

Upon hearing the unexpected news, I could barely contain myself as I grinned from ear to ear thinking about having the opportunity to see my favorite physical therapist from across the pond one more time.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.