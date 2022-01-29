Trump remains a divisive influence

With the 2022 midterm elections only a few months away, the Republican Party appears to be in turmoil, wondering how Trump came to be such a divisive force in their party. It’s pretty clear that a large segment of the Republican Party remains coltishly loyal to Trump, allowing him to retain virtual control over the party.

However, the Republican leadership in Congress at the time of the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection clearly placed blame for the insurrection on then President Trump, with McCarthy calling on Trump to “accept his responsibility” for the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol. Regarding McConnell, he blamed Trump by name for the Capitol riot, saying, “they were provoked by the president and other powerful people.” Today, over a year since the Jan. 6 insurrection, Representative McCarthy remains a staunch Trump ally, while Senator McConnell has maintained considerable distance away from Trump. It also appears that a vast majority of the other Senate Republicans are following McConnell’s lead concerning Trump.

Today, there’s no doubt about the control Trump still holds over the Republican Party, going into the Nov. 2022 midterm elections, and in my mind, there’s no doubt that Trump is still “a clear and present danger” to America’s future as a democratic republic. He continues to use “The Big Lie” about the Nov. 2020 election being stolen from him due to widespread election fraud, to undermine our election system from within. As States continue to suppress the right to vote and Trump’s attempt to subvert our established election system, America remains in danger.

Even though the Republicans are united in their desire to win back the House and Senate in the 2022 midterm elections, they are a split party when it comes to Trump and the role he should be playing in the party as a whole. To be sure, there is a large Republican base that supports Trump’s “Big Lie” about election fraud in 2020, using that grievance to energize and mobilize the base, and Trump will be going all out to get his loyalists elected in the Congress at the midterm in Nov.

For the most part, Republicans in Congress are uniting in opposition to anything proposed by President Biden, especially his push for federal protections of voting rights. And Democrats must continue to ask “what are Republicans for? At a recent press conference, President Biden asked, “What are Republicans for? What are they for? Name me one thing they are for.”

Now, history has shown us what Republicans are against, but it’s not clear what they are for that will help advance the cause of justice for all Americans. We know they are against expanding access to voting, teaching truth about history, and economic justice. Whenever the Republicans are ready to tell us what they are for, I hope it will promote the health of our democracy. Just remember, Trump is the defeated former president whose agenda is about him.

Larry Sutton is a retired educator who taught at Clinton High School.