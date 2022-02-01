Casting my crutches aside

Excruciating pain!

That’s what my little body endured as I gingerly walked up the steps between our house and the church sanctuary on Main Street in Bentleyville, Pennsylvania following corrective leg surgery due to my cerebral palsy.

Once the white plaster casts were removed the previous day at Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh, I was eager to begin physical therapy in an effort to get back to school.

After a hearty breakfast of scrambled eggs and bacon with buttered toast, the blond-haired minister helped me climb out from behind the kitchen table before moving the crutches out of reach.

Since I no longer had my legs mummified like King Tut, my Dad stated the wooden walking supports had outlived their usefulness; so the time had come for me to do without them.

While holding me with one hand and the other supporting the small of my back, the devoted father helped his second born as we slowly made our way to the opposite end of the church parsonage.

Completing what seemed like the longest journey of my life, this third grader breathed a sigh of relief when we reached my temporary bed in the corner of the room.

The Bible scholar spent several minutes doing manual knee manipulations in an effort to help me limber up before making our way out into the stairwell leading to the church sanctuary for the daunting task before us.

When we completed the relatively short preliminary warm-up session, my father and I made our way across the room to the door next to the television console.

“You got this in the bag,” remarked Dad after closing the door and racing to the top of the first landing. “I want you to hold onto the banister while you climb up the steps to tag me before we head to the second set of steps.”

“There’s a cherry Popsicle in the freezer with your name on it; but you have to climb to the top and back down again before you can eat it,” he added as his offspring climbed up the first couple of steps with ease.

“Jeepers creepers,” I announced stopping to look up at my father standing a few steps away. “This is a lot easier than I thought it was gonna be; cause I’m almost to the top of the first landing already.”

“Ouch,” I continued reaching down to grab ahold of my right leg. “The back of my legs hurt where they cut behind the knees; so I don’t know if I’m gonna be able to make it to the top.”

“Hang on now,” warned Dad as he hustled down the steps to grab my arm before I took a tumble. “You’re doing a great job; but don’t let go of the hand railing or you’re going to fall and hurt yourself.”

Upon helping this bashful little boy up the remaining three steps, the devoted father cautiously escorted me across the landing past the flight of stairs to the basement before reaching the second set of steps around the corner.

After enduring a great deal of discomfort while climbing to the next landing, I turned on my heels and sat down on the bottom tread of the third set of steps with an exasperated sigh.

“This is too hard,” I pleaded with trepidation in his voice. “Because the pain behind my legs feels like rubber bands snapping against my skin, I don’t know if I can climb up any more steps.”

“Nonsense,” exclaimed Dad as he sat down next to me. “Climbing up and down these steps isn’t going to be easy; but with lots of practice, you’ll eventually feel like your old self again.”

“But it’s going to take time,” he continued lifting up my chin to look me in the eyes. “Since your legs were encased in casts for three weeks, you have scar tissue built up around your joints.”

“This is why I need you to be a big boy and do your best to climb up and down these steps every day until the pain goes away,” he added while wiping a tear away from my cheek with his thumb.

“All right,” I responded before standing to my feet and doing an about face to conquer the searing pain in my legs. “Since I wanna go back to school to be with my friends, I’ll keep trying until I can do it without hurting anymore.”

Climbing off the big yellow school bus in front of Bentleyville Elementary School on Monday morning, I had a heart full of optimism while stepping up onto the curb to face my biggest challenge to date.

Just as I was about to scurry up the set of three-tiered steps for the shortened week before Thanksgiving, my boon companions from the other side of the tracks strolled up behind me to join in on the long trek to our classroom.

“You lucky duck,” snickered Timmy Kennedy as he took my book bag before hooking arms with me. “Not only did you get out of going to school for an entire month; but when you come back, we only have a three day week.”

“Aww sooky sooky,” expressed Bobby Kuhn with a sly grin while interlocking arms on the opposite side. “Maybe I should have an operation; then I can stay home from school until after the Christmas holiday.”

“All right, fellas,” I mentioned while walking down the second floor hallway after climbing the stairwell. “While I’ll admit that I liked sleeping in late every day, I’m glad to finally be able to come back to school.”

“Cause I missed being able to spend time with the two of you as well as all the rest of my buddies,” I added as we walked into the classroom where my fellow classmates surprised me with a ‘Welcome Back’ banner.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.