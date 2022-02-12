Today, as we continue to celebrate Black History Month for February 2022, some 96 years after the inception of Negro History Week in 1926, I will dedicate this space to calling your attention to the founding and work of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People(NAACP).

It was 113 years ago today, Feb 12, 1909( a Friday), a group of 60 concerned Black and White Americans answered a call for action and founded on the 100th anniversary of President Abraham Lincoln’s birth the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People(NAACP). The group that organized the NAACP was made up of prominent White descendants of abolitionists and Black Americans, including Ida B. Wells and W.E.B. DuBois.

Then and now, the NAACP’s paramount objective is to ensure the political, educational, social and economic equality of rights of all persons in the United States and eliminate racial prejudice. Along with learning about the formation and objective of the most iconic grassroots-based civil rights organization in the nation, this celebration of the NAACP will provide an ideal time and opportunity for conversations about race and our continuing efforts in the fulfillment of the American promise of racial equality and social justice.

To better understand the work of the NAACP, let’s explore why a country founded on: “We hold these truths to be self-evident that all men are created equal….” –would have a need for the NAACP. Having fought a Civil War over the issue of slavery and amended the Constitution in the post-Civil War period to enshrine the equal protection clause, requiring States to practice equal protection of all citizens, Black Americans were still excluded from enjoying the rights of citizens, while being the target of widespread and shocking racial violence, including lynching. And the call to action came in 1909 in the wake of the infamous 1908 Springfield, Illinois race massacre, killing six blacks and lynching two, causing thousands of dollars of property destruction and two thousand Blacks were driven out of the city of Springfield.

So, for over 130 years, our founding documents said one thing while the nation’s leaders practiced something else. However, in an attempt “to assail the ears of America” and to put more light on America’s troubling race relations, the NAACP was founded Feb. 12, 1909. Since then, it has been the NAACP acting as an advocate on every front that led the way in the assault against bigotry and injustice, exposing the oppressive effects of racism and Jim Crow.

Starting today, the NAACP begins its 113 chapter of being an agent for change and must remain in the forefront for racial equality and social justice. As Americans of all stripes, we do owe a great deal of gratitude for the NAACP’s impact on American life and history. The NAACP must continue to “plant trees under whose shade we may never sit.” It must remain the key player, on the front line in changing America.

Larry Sutton is a retired educator who taught at Clinton High School.