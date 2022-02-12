Well, the financial experts were wrong this time. Last Friday, the jobs report for January was revealed, and nonfarm payrolls rose 467,000, much to the surprise of most economists.

Wall Street estimated a growth of only 150,000 jobs, and the White House warned that the numbers would be low, blaming the Covid pandemic and the Omicron surge. But the report showed a great surge in employment in January, and revised major increases for December. Austan Goolsbee, former Obama administration economist told CNN Friday, “We had an honest-to-God blockbuster positive surprise of a job report.”

Why were there so many new workers in the workplace? Why were there so many people going back to work, as the job participation rate also went up? There are probably several reasons. Some people are going back to work because of a lessening fear of contracting the Covid virus in the workplace. With the economy improving, new jobs are being created. Also, the higher wages that employers are having to pay are drawing people back into the job market.

But the main reason people are reentering the job market may be the simplest one: they realize that they need to work. Inflation is hitting all of us in the pocketbook. And it is apparent that it will not be slowing down anytime in the near future. Many people chose to retire or quit their job during the past couple of years during Covid, thinking that they would be financially secure. Inflation has them worried, and maybe additional income from a regular or part-time job would come in handy. Incidentally, the biggest gains in the job report were in the leisure and hospitality sector, which has many such available jobs.

Over the past couple of years, government has given out trillions of dollars to American citizens through different programs, in the name of Covid relief. Extended unemployment benefits and stimulus payments have helped many get through these difficult times, but it has also provided a disincentive for working. Why work when you can get by not working. But these payments expired last year.

Also, the enhanced Child Tax Credit gave a payment starting last summer of up to $300 per child under age 6 and up to $250 per month for each child age 6 to 17. A family with several children would have received a healthy amount each month. It could be enough to discourage someone from working, or going back to work, in a field that generally doesn’t pay that well, like leisure and hospitality.

But those Child Tax Credit payments ended December 15. While there are other attributing factors, it’s interesting that the surging increase in the number of workers has increased as the government payment programs have decreased.

Why do people go to work? I’m sure some will say something about self-gratification, or contributing to society. But the main reason is once again the simple one: they have to. Sometimes work is not enjoyable and you’d rather be doing something else. As I would tell the folks back at the office, “They call it work, they don’t call it play.” But you need to work to provide for yourself and your family, so you go to work. And it looks like a lot of people have realized that they have to go back to work.

So the financial experts missed predicting the January job report figures by a mile. Maybe they should spend more time examining human nature, rather than those financial spreadsheets.

Mac McPhail, raised in Sampson County, lives in Clinton. McPhail’s new book, “Wandering Thoughts from a Wondering Mind,” a collection of his favorite columns, is available for purchase at the Sampson Independent office, online on Amazon, or by contacting McPhail at [email protected]