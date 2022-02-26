On this 96th annual observance of Black History Month, I am quite happy to use this occasion to extend an invitation for all of you to help make history as we kickoff the next critical phase of the John Merrick marker fundraising campaign.

The initial Merrick marker fundraising endeavor was launched a little over 5 months ago when the Sampson Count Chapter, North Carolina A&T State University Alumni Association celebrated the Second John Merrick Memorial Tribute on Sept. 7, 2021 at First Baptist Church, 900 College St. And since the beginning of the Merrick marker campaign, we have raised a little over $1,000 with $2,000 left to be raised.

Today, it has been almost 12 years since I first addressed the Sampson County Board of Commissioners on the subject of honoring John Merrick. During that time, it became fairly obvious that the general public in Sampson County, including our County Commissioners knew very little about the life, work and accomplishments of Merrick. Well, here we are now, after what has been a labor of love for me, the Sampson County community has been made more aware of the life and accomplishments of John Merrick, who was born into slavery on Sept. 7, 1859, south of Clinton, in the Taylors Bridge Township. The goal of getting a historic marker to be established here, honoring Merrick’s birthplace and what he has achieved, seems close at hand.

Perhaps, no one person has ever had a greater commitment to serving his community than John Merrick. After moving to Durham and using profits from his barbershop businesses, Merrick began to buy land and invest in real estate, building affordable houses for rent. As he became more successful in his own personal business ventures, Merrick became a leader in civic affairs with the Black community in Durham, a match made in heaven.

John Merrick and his associates were leaders in the creation of Black enterprises for the segregated residential areas in Durham. Seeing that life insurance was either unavailable or unaffordable to Blacks, in 1898 Merrick helped launched the N.C. Mutual Life Insurance Company, the largest Black-owned insurance company in the nation at that time. Along with the insurance company, other Black enterprise flourished with “unparalleled vigor” as well, including the Mechanics and Farmers Bank established in 1907, which has branches today in Durham, Raleigh, Charlotte, Greensboro and Winston-Salem.

Merrick’s additional investments in the Black community in Durham included his many philanthropic causes which sought to improve the health and quality of life for all people. He helped secure funding for building Lincoln Hospital, the first Black medical facility in Durham while supporting rural schools and helped open a public library on Fayetteville St. in Durham.

Most definitely, Merrick’s name and legacy deserve to live. To assist with this marker, send any donations with checks and money orders payable and mailed to: SCCNCA&T, P.O. Box 2118, Clinton 28329. Include on memo line “Merrick marker.”

Larry Sutton is a retired educator who taught at Clinton High School.