Shortly after an explosion blew the main shaft at the local coal mine, news of the incident spread like wildfire as it rippled through the little community reaching all the way to the home of the Assembly of God minister.

When the telephone rang at five-thirty in the morning on a Monday, Dad tripped over one of his boys’ toys in an attempt to answer the landline before the whole house awoke.

There had been a cave-in at the mine over in Somerset Township; and several relatives of the parishioners were among the men trapped inside, including church board member Bob Hohn.

Shortly before a shift change around midnight, there was an explosion from a gas pocket at Mine Sixty, better known as the “Gibson Mine,” which was located on the outskirts of Bentleyville, Pa.

Eighty-three miners escaped after the dreadful blast by means of the Chippewa, Cemetery Ridge, and Center Branch Pigeon Creek entrances. However, the horrendous detonation took place in the central shaft as the elevator cage was ascending to the surface.

The earthquake-like shock snapped the cable sending the enclosure crashing to the bottom as debris rained down the long vertical tunnel trapping the others at the bottom.

The church board member was one of twelve miners stuck at the base of the passageway. By the time the pastor’s family awoke from their slumber an hour and a half later, the glad tidings of three miners being rescued alive circulated about town.

There were still nine miners unaccounted for, including Brother Bob, as a rescue team worked tirelessly to reach them in the adjacent shaft, which had crumbled under pressure.

Before breakfast was even finished, it felt like grand central station as the telephone rang continuously for over half an hour. Calls were pouring in from apprehensive church members, who were concerned about the well-being of the souls trapped below the surface of the earth.

By the time Mom returned from taking me to school, her husband mentioned that he was opening up the church for adherents to hold an ongoing prayer vigil until the other miners were rescued.

The minister’s wife didn’t accomplish much in the way of getting any housework done. Every time she turned around the telephone rang. Luckily, the dark-haired brunette remembered to put her little blondie down for a short nap before it was time to fulfill her carpooling duties.

Upon their return home from dropping off my classmate, the young mother had this kindergartner take some lunch upstairs to his father.

When I relayed the story of how the coal miners were stuck underground, the local pastor quickly realized he was unable to shield me from the horrendous news of the mine catastrophe.

After the two of us shared a nutritious lunch, the minister decided to pay a visit to Frances Hohn and her three teenage boys; and he thought it might be a good idea to bring me along for the ride.

Arriving at our destination, Dad shuffled around to the opposite side of the station wagon kicking up snow to help me climb out of the back seat before being ushered into the house by 13-year-old David.

After the black-haired woman offered up some refreshments, Jeff and Kenny, both of which attended Bentworth High School, came thundering down the stairs to sit in on the conversation.

Brother Bob’s wife briefly stepped into the kitchen when she heard the kettle whistling and returned with haste carrying a tray of decorative tea cups and a kettle.

When Pastor Price mentioned one of my classmate’s father was among the trapped men, it intrigued the hostess and her boys; and they wanted to know more.

“David Hoffman’s dad’s a coal miner,” I noted looking at the boys sitting across from me. “He bringed one of his hats with a flicker for ‘Show-and-Tell’ today.”

“Oh, yes,” stated Frances as she stirred her tea with a spoon before taking a sip of the warm liquid. “I know Jake and his family very well. They attend services at Ava Maria Parish.”

David piped up and mentioned that he went to school with the five-year-old’s classmate’s brother, Jimmy.

“So… what happened to your station wagon,” asked Jeff as he looked intently at the local pastor. “We could see the damage from the upstairs window.”

“Yeah, it looks like you sideswiped a building or something,” added Kenny with a chuckle.

“Close,” stated the blond-haired minister emitting a little laughter of his own. “But actually, it was the cars sitting out in front of the car dealership by the traffic light in town.”

“You mean Ted Rusilko’s place,” queried Jeff sitting on the edge of his seat.

“The very one,” asserted the tall young father as he patted me on the leg. “However, I wasn’t there. But Mark was with his mother and sister.”

As soon as they heard that, David came over and sat down next to this little blue-eyed brownie as he and his two older brothers began asking a dozen questions.

I had everyone in stitches with a dramatic reenactment of the events seeing my short life pass before me as a garbage truck barreled toward my mother, little sister and myself, not knowing if I would live or die.

While we were still hysterically laughing about the fact it was the fault of the business owner, the telephone rang out in the kitchen. When Frances went into the other room and picked up the receiver, she began to openly weep. Her sons were clinging to every word coming out of her mouth.

After hanging up, the middle-aged woman reentered the living room and announced that they had rescued the miners trapped in the shaft, including the boys’ father. They all began hugging one another and shouting tears of joy because the man of the house would be coming home safe and sound.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.