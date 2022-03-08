“Happy birthday, Mom,” I exclaimed while waving a folded piece of construction paper in the air after climbing into the back seat with my carpool buddy David Hoffman following morning kindergarten. “My teacher letted me make you this card in school.”

“Well now,” noted the minister’s wife as we drove around the corner past the coal mine row houses on our way back to Bentleyville. “That’s the second time today that you’ve given me birthday wishes.”

While we all said our goodbyes once the vehicle stopped in front of the blond-haired nipper’s house, the birthday girl had a look-see at my handmade card.

The front of the folded piece of yellow drawing paper had the words “Happy Birthday, Mom” drawn with blue crayon and a little heart in each of the four corners. Written on the inside of the personal greeting were the words “I love you” enveloped inside a giant heart covering half the page.

“Aww… son,” proclaimed the young mother turning her head to look at my smiling face in the back seat. “Thank you so much. I love you, too.”

As we pulled away from the edge of the road, Mom reminded me that I was going along for the ride to Charleroi with her to pick out a frock from Rose Butera’s dress shop.

The business owner, who was a member of our church in Bentleyville, had a deep desire to bless Mom with a fancy dress, free of charge, as a special birthday gift for his minister’s wife.

After getting on Interstate 70 heading east, we traveled the short eight mile jaunt before getting off at Exit 40 onto Pennsylvania Route 88 and headed into “Magic City” along the Monongahela River. A few minutes later, we arrived at the store front building, which was situated on Fallowfield Avenue, with large windows on both sides of the front door.

Walking through the front door of the quaint boutique, this five-year-old was mystified by the fancy dresses adorning the faceless mannequins in the windows.

Rose, a short redheaded middle-aged woman, came out of the back room to greet this duo as we entered the shop after hearing the bell on the door sound.

“Welcome to my dress shop,” declared the woman of small stature while shaking the hand of the minister’s wife. “I’ve been expecting you for some time now.”

After exchanging pleasantries, Rose went into the rear of the store and returned with a chair for me to sit on while my mother tried on a wide array of different frocks.

After changing into one dress, Mom would put on another as she stepped from the dressing room and twirled around to model on the make-believe catwalk down the center aisle of the quaint boutique.

“They are all so beautiful,” noted the young mother looking into the mirror before glancing over at me in the chair. “I’m having a very difficult time choosing one.”

“I liked the other one you had on before this one,” I declared with a wide grin splashed across my face looking up at my mother. “Blue is me favorite color.”

“Then that settles it,” noted the dark brown-haired woman shaking her head. “I’ll take the two tone, short sleeve blue dress with white accents.”

“With spring only a week away,” she continued walking back to the dressing room to change into her own clothes. “I’ll be able to wear it to church by Easter.”

While the middle-aged woman took the chosen dress into the back room to box it up, the preacher’s wife looked around the grandiose specialty shop at all the other beautiful things it had to offer.

When the soft spoken woman returned to the front of the retail shop with the boxed dress in hand, she wanted to throw in a pair of shoes to finish off the outfit. The store owner showed the mother of three several options before she finally decided on three-inch white high heels with a strap.

As soon as the gifts were boxed and bagged, the shop owner followed the minister’s wife and me out to our station wagon as she waved goodbye from the sidewalk.

Singing songs from children’s church all the way back to Bentleyville, we didn’t stop until after pulling into the lane behind the large church building that we called home.

“I’m so glad you were able to come with me to pick out my special gifts,” stated Mom as she helped me out of the back seat. “We had a fun time together, didn’t we?”

“It was the best day ever,” declared this kindergartner with a smile.

After trudging up the steps to the side porch, this pair walked into a seemingly empty house with the bags from the dress shop in Charleroi.

“I wonder where everyone is,” queried the tall slender woman as she quickly hung our outer garments up in the coat closet. “Surely, they didn’t go anywhere.”

We made it all the way to the dining room before hearing a noise in the kitchen. This mother and son looked at one another as we proceeded with caution.

When Mom stepped past the refrigerator into the heart of the home, Dad was standing there next to John with Kathleen in his arms. A chocolate cake with white butter cream frosting sat on the counter with flickering candles on top.

Surprise!

The dark brown-haired woman’s mouth dropped open as she put her hands to her face at the shock of her little family throwing her a surprise birthday party. The blond-haired minister made dinner for the special occasion as well as the delicious cake for dessert.

“You little rascal,” remarked the birthday girl as she turned around and picked up her second born. “You knew the whole time.”

“It was a secret,” I exclaimed with uncontrollable laughter while my mother tickled me.

