By the time you read this, it will probably be even higher. Of course, I’m talking about gas prices. It seems like every morning you drive by the station, the gas price has been upped by not just a few, but often by many cents.

The figures and the amount of increase is startling, especially if you go back and look at the prices from the past couple of years. In 2020, the national average gas price for a gallon of unleaded regular was $2.38 a gallon. In 2021, the average price increased to $3.01 a gallon.

Of course, during 2020, we were dealing with COVID, and people were driving much less, causing the demand for oil and its costs to be lower. The same could be said somewhat for 2021, but people were driving more, and the new administration’s attitude and directives toward fossil fuels, along with inflation, helped cause the increase in gas prices.

The national average for unleaded regular was $4.17 a gallon this past Tuesday, a more than 25% increase from March 2021. (It may be higher or lower when you read this. But I’m pretty sure the price won’t be lower at the pump.) President Biden called the price increase, “Putin’s gas hike,” but the truth is that the cost of gas was going up well before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

What does that mean to our economy? You see the obvious when you head to the pump, the extra $20.00, or more, it takes to fill up your car or truck. What you don’t see is the extra that businesses are having to pay for their fuel. Many probably are absorbing some of their extra expense, but you do see the increase costs that are being passed along to you. Joe LaVorgna, economist at Deutsche Bank, states that every one cent change in the price of a gallon of gas is worth approximately $1 billion out of the pockets of U.S. consumers.

You want to know how this affects you and your family? According to an article on CBS online this week, the increase in gas prices “will likely cost the typical household an additional $2,000 per year in gasoline costs, according to Yardeni Research in a Monday research note. That comes on top of about $1,000 in extra costs at the grocery store due to inflation, which means the typical household will have $3,000 less this year to spend on other items, Yardeni said.”

With the ban this week on Russian oil imports, the cost of gas will surely go higher than the more than $4.00 a gallon that we are starting to see locally. But people are still driving. But what will be the tipping point, because of the high cost of gas, when folks decide not to go on that trip, not make that purchase, or not go out to eat tonight? Then we will see the true effect of high gas prices on our economy.

By the way, the price of a bushel of wheat increased last week by 40%. (Ukraine is one of the largest grain producers in the world.) I’m sure that even higher prices are on the way for my snacks. It’s sad, and we have had a great relationship, but it looks like I may be headed to a break up with Little Debbie. She may end up costing me too much.

