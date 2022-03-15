Dead as a doornail!

That’s what I thought happened to my big brother John when I saw him fly off the back of his bicycle and hit the floor with a thud while we were playing on the back porch of the church parsonage in Bentleyville, Pennsylvania.

As I quickly rushed to his aid, the first grader’s limp body just laid there motionless.

Earlier that same day, this five-year-old kindergartner couldn’t wait until my older sibling arrived home from school; so we could retreat to our “Playground in the Sky” for an afternoon of fun and excitement.

While we weren’t particularly fond of being cooped up like a couple of prison inmates, it was the closest we were gonna get to the backyard until our parents felt comfortable letting us roam free next to Pigeon Creek bordering the church property.

However, since the porch railing surrounding the entire perimeter

resembled the bars of a prison cell, the only thing missing was our matching black and white striped jumpsuits.

Nevertheless, we always found something to occupy our time; and before long, we would forget about the fact that we were three stories in the air with the great outdoors just beyond our reach.

Following an inspirational game of cops and robbers using our junior detective badges, we decided to switch gears and take our bicycles for a proverbial spin around the block at my brother’s insistence.

“We can pretend we are riding on top of a mountain since we are so high up in the sky,” John explained while spreading his arms out toward the vast expanse before them.

Once the freckle-faced lad reached for his Schwinn Stingray with training wheels, I grabbed my Radio Flyer tricycle and joined him at the far end of the porch near the trap door to begin our grand adventure.

We rode across the entire length of the porch before turning back in the opposite direction; but since I was determined not to crash and burn, I was being extra careful going into the turn.

“You’re not keeping up,” the six-year-old shouted as he was halfway back to the other end. “If you don’t put the pedal to the metal, don’t get mad when I pass you for a second time.”

“I don’t wanna fall,” I protested with my lower lip protruding. I was getting frustrated because John started back toward me as he came out of the turn by the door which led into the kitchen.

“Don’t worry,” stated the minister’s firstborn paying particular attention to the frustration on my face. “I’m older and have longer legs; so it takes you awhile to go as far as me.”

With a strong desire to keep pace with my older brother, I tried not to let it bother me and held back the tears. I never let my disability hinder me from doing my best. I always gave it one hundred and ten percent; so I pedaled as fast as I could.

But soon, John was a full lap ahead of me.

However, when he reached the end of the porch, he failed to make the turn to head back in the opposite direction. His bike hit the railing and kept going.

The front tire knocked out a couple of the railing posts; and they fell to the ground some twenty feet below splintering like a couple of toothpicks.

Luckily, when the handle bars hit the top of the barrier, it stopped short knocking the resident daredevil clean off the back of the bike sending him flying to the porch floorboards.

He struck his noggin and was knocked out cold.

After witnessing the entire episode with my eyes nearly popping out of my head, I quickly climbed off the mode of transportation and rushed over as fast as my little legs would carry me.

I knelt down beside my brother’s lifeless body and called his name while grasping his hand. “Wake up, John. Wake up!”

I raced into the house yelling for my mother. After passing my baby sister amusing herself in the play pin by the entrance to the family room, I found Mom cleaning the bathroom.

“What in the world is all the hollering about?” The tall slender woman looked up from scrubbing the toilet as her youngest son rushed through the lavatory door.

“John fell off his bike,” this little lad explained almost on the verge of tears. “He isn’t moving; and I can’t wake him up.”

“I think he’s dead,” I added throwing my hands in the air for dramatic effect.

Mom jumped up from off her knees and quickly hurried through the house with me following after her as I lightly patted my sister on the head as we flew by.

After spilling out onto the porch with a start, John shook his noggin as he pulled himself up onto his elbows. “What happened?” The first grader rubbed the back of his head.

“He’s not dead,” Mom nervously chuckled a little while kneeling down beside her son to help him up off the floor. “He must have hit the back of his head and had a concussion.”

A horrified look swept across her face when the stay-at-home mother saw the bike sticking through the porch railing with the front tire hanging over the edge with a couple of rails missing.

The young mother looked over the edge and saw the splintered rails lying on the ground below. Her eyes grew wide as she clutched at her heart which was beating furiously.

“I think it’s high time you boys came in the house,” the dark brown-haired woman held open the screen door as the little lads scooted inside. “You two can watch something on television.”

“I think the Brady Bunch is on now,” she quickly added.

Looking back at the potential disastrous consequences, the mother of three said a prayer of thanksgiving before leaving the evidence intact for her husband to see when he arrived at home.

Stay tuned for the continuing saga in my column next Tuesday.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.