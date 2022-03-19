President Joe Biden has officially announced the nomination of Federal Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the position of Associate Justice of the Supreme Court to fill the vacancy of the soon-to-be retired Justice Stephen Breyer.

As some of you know, Mrs. Ketanji Brown Jackson was first appointed a Federal District Court Judge by President Barack Obama in March of 2013, and she received her commission on March 26, 2013. Less than a year ago, Judge Jackson was confirmed by the Senate to serve on the second highest court in the land, the Court of Appeals for Washington, D.C.

In making the announcement at the White House on February 25, President Biden stated, “I’m pleased to nominate Judge Jackson who will bring extraordinary qualifications, deep experience and intellect, and a rigorous judicial record to the Court.” While addressing the fact that Judge Jackson will also become the first Black woman Justice on the Supreme Court, when confirmed, President Biden also lamented, “For too long, our government, our courts haven’t looked like America. And I believe it’s time that we have a Court that reflects the full talents and greatness of our nation with a nominee of extraordinary qualifications and that will inspire all young people to believe that they can one day serve their country at the highest level.”

In her remarks following the official announcement of her nomination to become a Justice of the Supreme Court, Judge Jackson made some poignant observations. She started by saying, “Among my many blessings—and indeed the very first—is the fact that I was born in this great country. The United States of America is the greatest beacon of hope and democracy the world has ever known.”

While paying homage to the first Black woman ever to be appointed as a federal judge: the Honorable Constance Baker Motley, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson admitted, “Today, I proudly stand on Judge Motley’s shoulders, sharing not only her birthday but also her steadfast and courageous commitment to equal justice under law.” She concluded by saying, “Judge Motley’s life and career has been a true inspiration to me as I have pursued this professional path.”

Of course, the next step in this nomination process is for the U.S. Senate to give its “advice and consent” and to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black woman Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States. It is obvious that praise for Judge Jackson continues to come from expected, as well as, unexpected individuals and groups, including many from conservative legal scholars.

Not only is the evidence abundantly clear that Judge Jackson “meets and exceeds the bar” of being competent and well-qualified, she also demonstrates a deep and abiding love for this country and the Constitution, including “a commitment to upholding the rule of law and the sacred principles upon which this great nation was founded.”

Judge Jackson deserves to be confirmed in a timely manner.

Larry Sutton is a retired educator who taught at Clinton High School.