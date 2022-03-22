When my Dad drove into the lane and pulled up behind the church building, he found the splintered rails on the ground after getting out of the tan station wagon.

The father of three put his hand to his forehead to block the sun as he looked up and saw the front tire of his oldest son’s bike jutting out from the porch railing above.

As he cleaned up the broken rails laying about he ground, the blond-haired minister had time to think about what happened; and his heart leapt into his throat while racing up the steps two at a time.

Bursting through the front entrance to the apartment, the preacher found my big brother and me contently watching Gilligan’s Island and breathed a welcomed sigh of relief.

With his two rambunctious boys with our extreme curiosity, he never knew what to expect upon his arrival at home; but this time was certainly one for the record books.

However, since John was sitting there calmly watching television, he knew his son made it through another ordeal unscathed. Although, he couldn’t wait to hear the convoluted story of the bike sticking through the railing.

After greeting his school-aged children cuddled up together on his recliner watching the boob tube, he began questioning the little nippers like a trial lawyer in the biggest case of his career to uncover the truth of the matter.

“You wouldn’t know why your bike is sticking through the porch railing,” quizzed the Bible scholar as he surveyed the freckled-face of his eldest child. “Now, would you?” He raised his eyebrows in contemplation.

“We were riding bikes on the top of the mountain and I missed a turn,” noted the first grader throwing his arm out with great animation. “I nearly took a tumble down the mountainside.”

“Lucky for me, I only fell off the back of the bike and landed on the floor of the porch,” added the six-year-old shaking his head.

“If you ask me, I thought he was dead,” I declared while shrugging my shoulders and raising my hands palms up. “But mom said he only had a cushion.”

“Do you mean, a concussion?” his father held back a stifled giggle.

“That’s what I said, a cushion,” this little lad stated matter-of-factly nodding my head.

Us boys went back to watching one of our favorite shows on the television with rabbit ears wrapped in tinfoil as Dad picked up Kathleen from the playpen as he stated, “Coochie coochie coo,” tickling the daughter who inherited his hair color.

After kissing the 10-month-old on the cheek before placing her back into the enclosure filled with her most treasured toys, the minister sauntered into the kitchen where his wife was busy getting dinner ready.

“How was your day,” asked the blond-haired man while raising his eyebrows. “I already got the short version of what happened out back; but now I’d like to hear the real deal.”

“Mark said John had a cushion,” he added as the two adults both giggled.

“What on earth happened?” the father of three questioned. “I saw the spindles that fell from the porch as well as the bike hanging over the edge of the porch.”

The tall slender woman explained that she couldn’t tell him any more than what the boys relayed to her; because she wasn’t in the vicinity when it actually happened.

“I was given quite a fright once again,” Mom shook her head while stirring the pot of beef stew on the stove. “Since you weren’t home to handle the situation, I’m just glad there wasn’t any blood; because I would have been fit to be tied.”

“And, of course, Mark has the flare for the dramatic,” continued the minister’s wife looking exasperated. “He announced John was dead when I was cleaning the toilet.”

“But he only knocked himself out,” she added.

Knocked himself out?

“You must have seen the bike sticking through the railing,” the dark brown-haired woman mentioned as her husband shook his head. “It looks worse from the top side.”

Mom turned down the burner to simmer and took her spouse out to the porch to see the bike hanging over the edge of the porch for himself. Looking over the railing, he realized the tragedy that could have befallen his little family.

When the mother of three recounted the events of how the bike ended up where it was as told to her by the boys, they both realized that I almost witnessed my brother fall to his death.

“Well, they’re done playing on the porch for a while.” The boys father noted as the two of them went back into the kitchen. “At least until I can get a new railing put up.”

“I just hope the church board agrees to supply the materials,” his wife remarked turning up the burner and stirring the pot. “Dinner is nearly ready.”

“The fact that this is a safety issue and deemed an insurance hazard,” the blond-haired man returned to the conversation at hand. “I don’t think it should be a problem.”

After an early beef stew dinner, complete with butter bread, was finished, everyone proceeded to get ready to go to church since it was Wednesday, the night of their mid-week service.

My brother and I slipped back into our school clothes to get a second wear out of them before going into the wash.

Mom poked her head into our room to make sure we weren’t dawdling. “You may both bring one toy to church with you,” she announced. “But it cannot make a lot of noise.”

“Now I have to run,” she kissed her boys before walking out of the room to get their sister. “Get upstairs as quickly as you can.” With that said, she was gone in a flash.

Stay tuned for the continuing saga in my column next Tuesday.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.