The title is a well-worn humor line about a barroom brawl, but it seems to fit the current conflict in Ukraine. The United States would like to jump into the ring, but has prudently resisted the urge because of concerns that the fight could spill out of the ring or result in the use of nuclear weapons. There is no referee. Desperate people sometimes do desperate things. The question is how to restrain Russia without making the Russians desperate enough to use their arsenal of nuclear weapons.

The U.S. and our NATO allies are applying economic sanctions to reduce Russia’s enthusiasm for subduing Ukraine. But the ultimate victims of that policy will be innocent people, the poor people in Russia and elsewhere. Ancient Rome used Egypt as its “bread basket.” Today, Egypt’s population has soared, and now Egypt imports large amounts of wheat—a staple food product—from Russia. If economic banking sanctions cripple Russia’s capability to get paid for its wheat, Egyptians will suffer. Europe imports petroleum products from Russia. If the United States attempts to provide Europe’s petroleum, Americans will pay a price. The previous U.S. administration considered supplying Europe with U.S. liquified natural gas. But 60% of American homes, mostly in the coldest part of the country, are heated with petroleum, primarily natural gas.

Russia’s invasion deserves condemnation, but the United States’ condemnation of the invasion bears an element of hypocrisy. We invaded Vietnam, a country that could not possibly have presented a threat to the United States, and that conflict expanded into Cambodia and Laos resulting in an estimated two million deaths. More recently, in 2003, in response to Osama bin Laden’s attack on the U.S. Trade Towers, we invaded Iraq although Iraq had no role in the attack on the Trade Towers.

The U.S. and NATO allies are attempting to deliver military weapons and ammunition to Ukraine. That will work if Ukraine prevails, but if not, Russia will become the owner of those military weapons, at least, those that are not destroyed before they are captured. It seems that most complex solutions have a downside, consequences that need to be carefully evaluated.

In mid-March, Ukraine’s leader publicly stated that Ukraine will not become a NATO country. That, undoubtedly, was an effort to alleviate a major Russian concern and, possibly, lay ground work for a negotiated settlement.

On March 16, President Biden declared that Putin is a “war criminal.” That may be valid, but the accusation diminishes America’s capability to contribute to a negotiated settlement.

One conclusion that we can take from Ukraine’s unfortunate encounter with Russia is that U.S. military power and wealth do not adequately address all problems on the international stage.

The United States has, historically, been involved in the Middle East to protect the flow of oil. Now, Saudi Arabia recognizes that their oil revenue will diminish, and they are preparing for a different future that does not depend on oil revenue. Israel is a nuclear power fully capable of defending itself. The Europeans need to take responsibility for their defense. The United States needs to reorient to compete where it matters for the future of our country.

Many analysts contend that China and the countries bordering the South China Sea are where we should be focused. One place where Russia and the U.S. might collide is the Arctic sea area. But the most important place where we need to concentrate resources is the exploration and command of space above the earth and deep space far beyond.

The competition will be fierce.

NATO recently amended Article 5 extending its “an attack on one is an attack on all,” to include space. There is assuredly going to be competition for sources of “rare earth” metals to support fleets of battery powered electric vehicles, military equipment, and other electronic apparatus. Finally, if you believe as many scientists do that climate change is serious, then you would conclude that we need to use some of our resources to moderate the climate change problem.

Jack Stevenson is retired. He served two years in Vietnam as an infantry officer, retired from military service and worked three years as a U.S. Civil Service employee. He also worked in Egypt as an employee of the former Radio Corporation of America (RCA). Currently, he reads history, follows issues important to Americans and writes commentary for community newspapers.