With all the dangerous exploits John and I pulled over the years, it’s a wonder my parents survived our action-packed childhood.

After my big brother nearly fell to his death on our “Playground in the Sky,” we slipped outside to run across a dilapidated fire escape suspended over the side of the four-story structure prior to the Wednesday evening service.

Our guardian angels were definitely working overtime.

Shortly after Mom left us to finish getting ready for church, we quickly snatched our jackets from the coat closet and tip-toed up the stairs to the sanctuary.

Thinking our father was preoccupied with welcoming congregants to the mid-week gathering, we escaped to the small porch out in front of the church before heading over to the side of the massive edifice which was built into the hillside.

Once these mischievous whippersnappers reached the promised land, we began taking turns running back and forth across the long rickety black metal frame hanging by a few weathered nuts and bolts with great abandon.

Several minutes after the freckle-faced lad grew tired of our energetic activity, he sauntered to a nearby railing and quickly called his chief playmate over to investigate the extraordinary discovery.

“Jeepers creepers,” exclaimed the first grader with a gleam in his eye as he eyeballed the steep slope. “I bet this will make a great sled riding hill when winter comes; cause it’s probably the best spot in the whole town.”

“I can’t wait til it snows,” I asserted with a wide grin while thinking about the great adventures we would have flying down the drop off at top speed. “We definitely need to make sure to ask Santa for some sleds this Christmas.”

“Playtime is over,” Dad announced as he stepped outside and ushered his little men indoors. “You two mischief makers need to get inside; because it’s time for church to begin.”

Following the opening prayer, the assistant pastor, the Reverend Pete Macinta, who came to the church with his young wife, Dorcas, shortly after we moved in, stood up to lead the worship service.

Our mother sat at the nearby organ as her fingers glided across the glossy ivory keys while moving back and forth to keep time with the pump of the pedal at her feet.

The first song was one of my all time favorites, “Power in the Blood.” These brothers began clapping very loudly while laughing about our exuberant conduct and having a gay old time.

When the Spirit began to move as the congregation eased right into the next hymn – “I’ll Fly Away,” my brother and I continued with our loud and boisterous behavior.

After several more minutes of displaying our obnoxious shenanigans, the assistant pastor finally glared at us with fierce eyes and pointed in our general direction. We stopped dead in our tracks – like two deer in headlights as our eyes grew as big as saucers.

More than being frightened by the assistant pastor, these lads were mostly afraid of what our father might do if he became aware of our unruly behavior. We might be in for a severe tongue lashing or something even worse.

Following the service, Dad relayed the events of the near mishap of his eldest with the bike to Brother Henry Bubar, who just happened to be the only board member in attendance.

The bald gentleman agreed that it was an insurance issue which needed to be taken care of promptly. He assured the minister that the church’s governing body would concur.

The Bible scholar gave the church treasurer’s arm a squeeze as he shook his hand thanking him for the expeditious decision.

After garnering some candy from one of the elderly women of the church, John and I began straightening the song books to get the sanctuary ready for Sunday services.

We began walking back and forth through the wooden benches making sure the song books were placed back in the holders attached the the back of each pew.

While completing our weekly organizational duties, I found a full communion cup in one of the cup holders attached to the song book receptacles which had been left from the previous Sunday’s communion service.

When I refused to drink the warm grape juice on a dare, the freckle-faced lad snatched it from my hand and emptied the plastic cup in one fell swoop before finding another.

After the six-year-old instructed his little brother to notify him if he found any more full communion cups, he returned to his side as these two boys continued our task.

Upon finding another full cup of grape juice, this five-year-old caught my brother’s attention before quickly gulping it down myself.

“I told you it was okay to drink,” remarked the oldest.

“It’s poison,” I declared while pretending to strangle myself before falling on the wooden bench with a giggle. “I still like it better cold; cause it has a yucky taste to it when it’s warm.”

By the time these boys finished with our weekly undertaking, the last of the parishioners had already headed back to their individual homes for the night.

Dad came down the center aisle and questioned, “Are you boys about finished with your work?”

“Yes,” the six-year-old affirmed. “We also found some communion cups; so we put them back in the trays.”

Dad smiled and tousled both our hair. “Great job, boys. You are both very good helpers.”

When I began to tell our father about drinking some of the cups with grape juice still inside, John poked me to keep quiet. Dad laughed to himself when he noticed the grape juice stain on our upper lips.

The tall blond-haired man allowed his oldest to push the buttons on the wall in the corner to turn off the lights before the three headed back to the house.

As we descended the steps, our father chastised his boys. “Now, about your unruly display during tonight’s song service…”

We were big in trouble!

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.