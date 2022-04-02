For Black Americans, it has been a long road in achieving the right to vote, with the goal post continually being changed.

Just on this past Wednesday, March 30, one hundred fifty-two years ago, the 15th Amendment, which gave Black men the right to vote was formally adopted, making it officially part of the United States Constitution. It was at that time, President Ulysses Grant, in commenting on the adoption of the 15th Amendment declared, it “completes the greatest civil change and constitutes the most important event that has occurred since the nation came to life.”

To be sure, that March 30, 1870 event was greeted with widespread celebration in the Black communities throughout the nation. My ancestors were among many who viewed this historic moment, this celebratory occasion as “the greatest day for the American black man…that history has ever recorded,” “the crowning joy of our life.”

And, for the first time since the founding of this nation, the South will have “the look” of a democracy with Black men holding political office on the local, state, and national level. It appeared that America had become “a living example of a great and free republic,” with America finally living up to its ideal that “all men are created equal,” making our democracy more inclusive and bringing us closer to that more perfect union.

What should have been a permanent watershed, turning point moment in American history proved to be short-lived. This attempt to make America what it ought to be following the Confederacy’s defeat in the Civil War made many whites in the South resentful toward efforts being made to grant civil rights to Black people. By 1877 and the end of Reconstruction, white politicians and lawmakers regained control and power in the South and set upon a campaign to disenfranchise Black voters throughout the South, opening up a shameful chapter in American history, which ushered in the era of Jim Crow.

Today, 152 years after the adoption of the 15th Amendment, giving Black men the right to vote and the 1960s Civil Rights Movement which resulted in the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965, we’re at a turning point in our history with our democracy under attack. So, what was viewed by my ancestors as “the crowning joy of our life” is under assault with several state legislatures having passed laws to diminish and suppress voter access.

Knowing that the right to vote is fundamental, “the core of any functioning democracy,” I have to wonder why we are still having to ask Congress to protect our right to vote. Come on people, what’s fair about this, and where is the outrage? Our future of holding free and fair elections in the U.S. is in danger.

Let me be clear, we must continue to defend the right to vote as the most important safeguard for continued progress in America.

Larry Sutton is a retired educator who taught at Clinton High School.