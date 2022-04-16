In a recent Sampson Independent editorial titled, “The month that saved America,” the article suggested that it was in April 1865 that America was “saved.” Even though Lee’s surrender at Appomattox on April 9, 1865 signaled the end of the war, I’m of the opinion the nation has yet to really get over that tragic chapter in our history.

Some of the underlying issues of the Civil War have not been settled, and I believe America is still in peril with the present anti-democratic movement represented by the attack on voting rights. To paraphrase Frederick Douglass, there will be no “permanent peace” until there’s justice. Douglass went on to say, “In what new skin will this old snake come forth?” To be certain, the real struggle for equality is ever-churning. Ever since the founding of our republic, we have been vigilant about its future. So not only has the war not ended, I believe it can still be lost.

Another interesting aspect of the article dealt with the role the political and military leaders played in working toward “a peaceful, reconciling end of the bitter, costly and deadly war.” My belief that it was a grave mistake for there to be no consequences for the South’s acts of rebellion for causing the Civil War, may help explain why we have not been able to resolve some of the underlying issues that caused the war. These Southern leaders who instigated these acts of rebellion were not American patriots; they were traitors! Let’s not forget that the South fought the Civil War to defend and maintain its $2 billion investment in slavery and the Southern way of life built around the same “peculiar” institution. The Confederacy launched an unsuccessful attempt to overthrow the U.S. government and should have been severely punished.

President Lincoln thought a quick peace and reconciliation would lead to a “unified future” for the nation, and, to me, this approach was contingent on the South’s ability to accept Black people as equals. But after the death of Lincoln, the South made it crystal clear that freed Black Americans would not be included in the process of creating that “unified future” that President Lincoln had sought to achieve, calling for “malice toward none, charity for all.”

The new president, Andrew Johnson, extended greater leniency toward the South by allowing southern states to organize under former confederate leadership and institute “Black Codes” to restrict the freedom of former slaves. Now, let me be clear, these were Black Americans who had been freed as a result of the Civil War and were now living in Southern states that had been part of the Confederacy.

Thankfully, a majority in Congress during 1865-1866 was able to usher in a plan of Reconstruction that will allow for Black participation in the South and on the national level. Sadly, by 1877, white southerners regained power and instituted white supremacy rule throughout the South.

So, yes, the Civil War can still be lost!

Larry Sutton is a retired educator who taught at Clinton High School.