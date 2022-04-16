Riding out in the country this time of the year, I see the farmers preparing their fields for planting their crops. These days, the gigantic tractors are pulling multi-row planters or discs. And if you meet one of those machines on the highway you will need to give them as much room as possible. Because they need it. It was much different years ago.

Back then, it didn’t look hard. Just plow and make the rows for tobacco. Daddy had told me to take the tractor and go into the field behind my granddaddy’s house and make the rows on which we would set out, or plant, our tobacco crop. No problem for this young teenager. He showed me where to start, and then left. I headed out on the tractor toward the end of the field. I had seen Daddy and Tommy, the man who helped us on the farm, do this before so this would be easy. No problem.

I got to the end of the row I made and turned around to see my handiwork. Wait a minute! My row looked like a snake had made it, with little curves, instead of being straight. Tommy came up about the time I got to the end of the row. After a good laugh at my work he gave me some advice. “You didn’t look around or turn around and check on how you were doing while you were making the row, did you?” he said, shaking his head.

“Ah, maybe,” I replied. I did glance back a couple of times. And I may have looked around a little.

“Don’t ever look around, or turn around and look, while making rows. You’ll pull the steering wheel and get off track. Here’s how you make a straight row. Pick out something on the other side of the field and go straight toward it. Don’t look away, go straight toward it. See that tree at the other end of the field. Line up the tractor and go straight toward it.”

I did it and it worked. Now those big tractors today have on board computers and GPS systems to line everything up, but that was the way we did back then. Pick a spot at the end of the row and head for it. By the way, daddy soon came up to where we were and for some reason decided to let Tommy finish making the rows, instead of me.

Pick out a tree on the other side of the field and head straight for it. Well, two thousand years ago, a man saw the tree and headed straight for it. He would not be distracted from his purpose. At first, he was popular, and many wanted to make him king. But he had a goal. There was a tree ahead of him. Then, most of those who previously wanted him to be king, turned against him, trying to detour him from his goal. Even his close friends tried to persuade him not to go toward the tree. But he continued on unwaveringly toward the tree.

The man was Jesus. The tree was the cross made of wood. Jesus looked ahead and “steadfastly set his face to go to Jerusalem.” (Luke 9:51) There, he would find that tree. That tree would be a cross. Jesus knew what was ahead for him. He told his disciples, “The Son of Man is being betrayed into the hands of men, and they will kill Him. And after He is killed, He will rise the third day.” (Mark 9:31) When he got to the end of his row, Jesus did pay the ultimate price for you and me.

Why Jesus did this for us is all wrapped up in probably the most famous verse in the Bible, along with what should be our response. You may have learned the verse as a child, but have you ever really responded to it? “For God so loved the world that He gave his only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” (John 3:16) The reality is whatever your response will determine what you will find at the end of your row.

