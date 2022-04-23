Last week, WRAL released the results of an opinion poll gathered from North Carolina residents. The news report related specifically to opinions on the possible legalization of marijuana in North Carolina.

The report, in the online edition of WRAL, stated, “Most North Carolina voters think medical and recreational marijuana use should be legalized in the state, according to results of a WRAL News poll released Tuesday. SurveyUSA’s scientific poll found 57% of voters felt recreational use of marijuana should be legalized and 72% felt the medical use of marijuana should also be legal. Only 18% of those polled felt medical marijuana should remain against the law and 32% of voters polled said recreational use should remain illegal.”

I’m reminded of a statement I once heard concerning politics. The radio host stated, “What one generation allows, the next generation embraces.” He spoke in reference to the current political climate. But it is true as well in much more.

The Baby Boomers, my generation, were a generation of change. (By the way, I am pointing a finger at me as much as anyone else in my age group.) We may not have smoked pot, but we were not going to criticize those who did. It may not be the best for the individual or society, but who are we to judge? So, with a wink and a nod, we allowed it. Decriminalization of drug laws and social acceptance followed. Our generation allowed it, and now it’s just a matter of time before we see, like New Jersey started this week, a pot shop down on the corner. (Especially when our politicians start seeing all the tax revenue coming in to those other states! They’ll say it’s for “education” or “for the children.”)

What one generation allows, the next generation embraces. Back to politics, Bill Clinton and the Nineties. We decided to allow that a person’s personal actions, even if he was President, was not going to affect his position, especially if the economy was going well. So the nation decided that Bill Clinton’s actions with a young intern would be allowed and not punished, even if we were not pleased with those actions.

So what was the result? Polls have shown that 70% of today’s teens now think that the type of activity that was involved between President Clinton and Monica Lewinsky is not really sex. They feel that it is not really a big deal.

What one generation allows, the next generation embraces. What about politics today? Will we allow for lying and deceit, just because we don’t like the other side? Will we turn our eyes away from improper conduct by those in political office because of promise of tax cuts or cheaper health care? If we do, the next generation will ignore truth and honesty, and embrace “whatever works for me,” or pragmatism. (In reality, we may already be there.)

The comment by the radio host was not complete. What about the third generation? Maybe he should have said, “What one generation allows, the next generation embraces, and the third generation pays the price.” For example, our generation allowed and said it was okay to be an unwed mother. The next generation has embraced the idea, and now there are countless children growing up in fatherless homes. Those kids are paying the price. Of course, there has to be compassion in these situations. But we must realize that there are also consequences for the coming generations.

I know this sounds like one of those “get off my front yard,” old guy rants. But, what if we decided instead to allow for truth, honesty, character, for love of God, family, and country? Not just allow it, what if we embraced those qualities? Not just as a generation, but, more importantly, as individuals. We may not be able to change an entire generation, but we can affect those of the next generation that are close to us. Maybe they too will embrace it. Then future generations will then reap the benefits, rather than paying the price.

Mac McPhail, raised in Sampson County, lives in Clinton. McPhail’s new book, “Wandering Thoughts from a Wondering Mind,” a collection of his favorite columns, is available for purchase at the Sampson Independent office, online on Amazon, or by contacting McPhail at [email protected]