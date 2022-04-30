Something is brewing on the American political landscape, a notion that was part of early America which led to the first great internal threat to our democracy: white supremacy. It appears to me that extreme white right ideas are becoming more impactful on our political discourse.

This notion has as part of its core belief, the idea that “white identity is under attack by multicultural forces using political correctness and social justice to undermine white people and their civilization.” Part of this same core belief shares the notion that America should remain a white Christian nation, and some will go to extreme measures to achieve that goal, to make America “just one big happy family.”

With early voting for North Carolina’s primaries underway, we should soon have some indications if the extreme white right was able to impact any election outcomes in North Carolina’s primaries. As the early voting continues, I hope you make a diligent effort to find out what the candidates stand for and decide if the candidates will continue moving Sampson County, North Carolina and America forward. As American citizens, we should not accept any attempt, in any form to roll back racial progress, especially in regards to voting rights. And we know from history that working together is still the best solution in pursuing progressive change.

Most definitely, the results of our 2022 Primary elections and the Nov. 8 general election will inform us how mainstream the extreme white right ideas have become. In the meantime, we must call out any attempt to turn back the clock on gains we’ve made in fulfilling America’s promise of racial equality and social justice. Surely, we must insist that our civic leaders from all political persuasions stand up and do the right thing. We all must continue to care about advancing racial equity and justice. We must never again become stuck in “yesterday’s America.” Instead, we must always be in pursuit of that “beloved community” where America “will be transformed into an oasis of freedom and justice.”

Indeed, it will be all of us who save this country, believing that “progress comes from the choices we make together.” Let’s do our part for America’s future and for the sake of future generations. There is so much at stake with the 2022 midterm elections as the battle for the soul of America continues. Will the version of “yesterday’s America” or “tomorrow’s America” win out in the end? Will the “Big Lie” or truth prevail? As Americans of good will, we cannot look the other way as the extreme right continues to stoke fears in an attempt to “rehabilitate the toxic political poison of racial superiority.”

It’s fundamental; we must learn to respect the humanity and dignity of each other, realizing “either we go up together or we go down together.” So, while something is brewing of the political landscape, will you continue to look the other way?

Larry Sutton is a retired educator who taught at Clinton High School.