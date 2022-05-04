Our world is complex. We are confronted with a vast amount of information, and it can be difficult to distinguish fact from fiction. The competition for attention encourages use of emotional language. It would be appropriate to state that politician (X) disagreed with the proposed solution that was advanced by politician (Y). But what we are probably going to read is: Politician (X) “slammed” or “blasted” or “torched” politician (Y). These words arouse emotion and are associated with violence.

In the era of climate change, we are reading about a “monstrous storm” or the “storm of the century” or a “rain bomb” or a “biblical flood.” And after the event, everything looks like a “war zone.” One headline asked: “Is it safe to live in California?”

We are apparently at war. We “battle against cancer,” conduct a “war on crime,” a “war on drugs,” “conquer illiteracy,” and “fight inflation.” If everything else fails, we resort to the “nuclear option.” The use of language that implies violence is unnecessary and inappropriate.

Jeremy David Hanson was recently arrested because he threatened to kill every employee of the company that produces the Merriam-Webster dictionary. He didn’t like the dictionary definition of gender. It might be difficult to prove that violent language influences our behavior, but one purpose of language is to influence the behavior of other people, e.g., “I’m hungry, Mom.”

Insult and vulgarity have found a home on social media. Here is an observation from 20 years ago before social media became a major influence. “Computer electronic communication brings us the problem of maintaining our humanity while interacting with strangers in absentia. When we deal with other human beings, face-to-face, we read facial expressions, tone of voice, and body movements, and that enables us to better understand how our own expressions are being received. It tempers our behavior. The possibility of adverse reaction to inappropriate face-to-face expression provides a certain discipline. It helps ensure our humanity. We have become accustomed to this feed-back over the millennia, and we are dependent on it. All of this is missing when we communicate electronically.”

A recent bill from the electric utility that serves the area where I live caused some shock (non-electrical). The literature accompanying the bill announced the completion of a large battery storage facility for electricity generated with solar panels. They said that the facility can store as much electrical potential as 100 million smart phone batteries. I had no idea whether that was a significant amount of energy, and that may have been the intent of the wording. Research revealed that the facility can store enough electrical potential to meet the needs of 329,000 homes — for two hours.

Language is one of the great human inventions if we don’t misuse it.

Jack Stevenson is retired. He served two years in Vietnam as an infantry officer, retired from military service and worked three years as a U.S. Civil Service employee. He also worked in Egypt as an employee of the former Radio Corporation of America (RCA). Currently, he reads history, follows issues important to Americans and writes commentary for community newspapers.