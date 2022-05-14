In just three days, on Tuesday, May 17, the nation will have an opportunity to reflect on the landmark Brown v. Board Supreme Court decision. In this historic May 17, 1954 ruling, the Supreme Court stated that “separating children in public schools on the basis of race was unconstitutional,” overturning the ‘separate but equal” principle established in the 1896 Plessy v. Ferguson case.

In its unanimous decision 68 years ago, the High Court declared, “We conclude that , in the field of public education, the doctrine of ‘separate but equal’ has no place. Separate educational facilities are inherently unequal.”

And, today, 68 years later, America is still struggling to determine what equity in education looks like, as it grapples with ways to level the academic playing field for students in K-12 public schools across the nation. So, on this eve of the 68th commemoration of Brown v. Board, as a community, we must remain steadfast in doing all we can to ensure every child receives a quality education, with each child having access to resources, good teachers, and interventions to be successful, while removing barriers to learning. Without a doubt, educating our youth and preparing them for the future must remain a collaborative effort, with parents, community and business leaders, churches, and school leaders, working together to raise strong children who must never settle for “just getting by.”

Also, as we look back over the last 68 years since the “most momentous and far-reaching” Supreme Court ruling in the history of civil rights, it would be fair to say that we have made considerable strides in our education system; however, I would be the first to say we still have work to do, especially with the far-right’s attack on education and teachers which is being used to create a distraction from doing the real work for equity and equality. In addition to achieving equity in education, we must make sure students receive a truthful and honest education, as well.

This enduring struggle to provide “all children an education worthy of their promise” remains a work in progress, and we all must be held accountable for this all-important business of education, with every facet of our society leaning in and stepping up to assist in helping all students stay on track, leveling the academic playing field. Let’s invest in progress by supporting every child’s right to a quality education.

To better achieve equity, our schools need to be places where all students feel honored, respected and valued, places where learning and teaching are made relevant and meaningful to all students, and places that find ways to engage every child in learning. Let’s become more about the business of making each school more effective where all students feel excited about their future.

We cannot change the past, but we can change the education system that shapes our future by remembering that the Brown v. Board was not an end, but a beginning.

Larry Sutton is a retired educator who taught at Clinton High School.