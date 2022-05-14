Some more wandering thoughts from a wondering mind… (There’s still a book out there with that title that makes for interesting reading, if I say so myself.)

— I’ve figured out what’s the best job to have in America. It’s the job of being a TV meteorologist. We watch the weatherman (excuse me, weatherperson) daily to get the weather forecast for the coming days. We intently look at the seven day forecast to plan the upcoming week. (That’s especially true when you are figuring out your work and golf schedule!)

Of course, the weather at the end of those seven days will often be completely different than what was predicted. We’ve seen it happen too many times, but yet we still watch. What a great job to have! You can be wrong often, and your consumers, that’s you and me, still come back for more. By the way, you sure haven’t often heard your favorite weatherperson say, “Well, we really blew that forecast!”

— The fall election primary is next week, and the political ads we are getting bombarded with on TV are sure getting nasty. The attack ads are out in full force. Campaigns attack the opposing candidates with whatever they can in the last couple of weeks because the opposition will not have time to respond. They want you to vote against the other candidate.

Evidently, according to these attack ads, if you are a Republican, you can’t be conservative enough. And if you are a Democrat, you can’t be liberal enough. So, there’s a good chance that we will probably end up with candidates at the further ends of both political parties. And a divided country will continue to become more divided. Those who tend to have political views that are more in the middle may have little to choose from when they vote in the general election this fall.

— It’s obvious that inflation isn’t going away anytime soon. It’s not just the price of gas, which went back over $4.00 a gallon this week, which is going up. It’s everywhere, from the grocery store to the feed store. I’m old enough to remember the last round of major inflation in the U.S. back around 1980. I even had a home loan at a 12% interest rate. (It was one of a few not so smart choices I made during that time.)

The increases in prices are not just because of a COVID hangover, the war in Ukraine, or a supply chain problem, as many in Washington will try to tell you. And it’s not just because Joe Biden is President, although some of the administration’s policies sure haven’t helped the problem.

Inflation is caused simply by too much money chasing too few goods and services. Too much money has been pumped into the American economy the past few years by the folks in Washington, from both parties, in the hopes of you keeping them in office. Money that the U.S. government doesn’t have. U.S. government spending and debt has been a main driver of inflation. The Federal Reserve keeping interest rates artificially low also kept the money supply high, which also contributed to the high prices we are now facing.

So, you will hear government officials and the financial experts now offering solutions to the inflation problem. Are we going to take the advice of the same ones who were the main cause of the problem to begin with?

— Finally, James Clear, in his book, “Atomic Habits,” writes, “It is only when looking back two, five, or perhaps ten years later that the value of good habits and the cost of bad ones become strikingly apparent.” What will be apparent in your life in two, five, or perhaps ten years from now?

