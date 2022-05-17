My faith was restored in the justice system!

After voluntarily resigning as an honorary junior detective following an unfortunate littering incident the previous week, I was reinstated by my favorite local law enforcement officer during a chance encounter at the town’s most popular ice cream stand.

Upon picking up my big brother at Main Street Elementary School, our mother proceeded to drive across the busy thoroughfare to Dari-Delite; so we could partake of a delicious frozen treat before heading back to the church parsonage.

While standing in line inching our way to the order window, I bumped headlong into Sergeant Dylan Rossi when John missed his target as we played a highly competitive game of hand slap.

When the blond-haired town official turned on his heels, I looked up with eyes as big as saucers and let out an audible gasp upon seeing the man who single-handedly caught one of the thieves at our church several months back.

Once the kind and generous man purchased a round of decadent delights for the little band of merrymakers, we walked over to one of the many umbrella tables circling the free standing building to enjoy one another’s company.

I, of course, took the only available seat — the top cop’s lap!

“Mark, you don’t need to bother Officer Rossi like that,” stated my mother as she licked her own chocolate ice cream cone. “You’re going to end up getting ice cream on his uniform.”

“It’s perfectly fine,” stated the uniformed patrolman with a smile. “To be perfectly honest, I’m more worried about me getting ice cream on myself then I am this little guy.”

“So, how’s my ace junior detectives,” continued the public servant as he looked at the young lads. “Are you boys still catching those bad guys?”

While craning his neck, John piped up and noted he was locking them up and throwing away the keys. However, I became silent and put my head down in despair.

“What about you big guy,” asked the jovial gentleman as he looked down at this kindergartner while bouncing me on his knee.

“He throwed away his badge,” announced the freckle-faced lad before putting another scoop of ice cream into his mouth.

“What,” questioned the police sergeant with feigned shock. “Now, I don’t believe for a minute that my little champ would do something like that.”

“No, he just misplaced it,” remarked Mom after she finished up her ice cream cone while wiping her mouth. “I have it right here in my purse.”

When the minister’s wife produced the shiny metal badge, this five-year-old’s mouth opened wide as I looked up at my favorite police officer, who took the badge and pinned it to my jacket.

“I heard that you’ve been slacking on the job,” stated the tall young man tickling me after finishing my ice cream cone. “You’re going to have to catch up your brother to lock up those bad guys.”

“I’m gonna go catch me some as soon as I get home,” I replied looking up at the smiling lawman while touching my shiny badge. “I knows where some are hiding.”

“See, he finished his ice cream and didn’t even get any on me,” touted the tenderhearted young man with a broad smile across his face and an outstretched arm.

“But you did get some on yourself,” laughed the mother of three as she pointed out the caramel and chocolate ice cream on his uniform shirt.

“See! What did I tell you,” commented the police officer as he joined the others on the hilarity of the moment. “You can’t take me anywhere. I’m always making a mess.”

After wiping the remnants of his special made hot caramel sundae from the navy blue button down shirt, he looked down at the little lad in his lap – me.

“It looks like you got more on yourself than in your mouth,” quipped the blond-haired young man as he grinned from ear to ear while glancing up at my mother.

“Seems like we are two peas in a pod,” continued the town official as he tickled my tummy making me giggle as I reached out and grabbed him by the hand.

“I is so glad I got to see you today,” I stated while gently resting my head against the patrolman’s chest. “Me has missed you so very much.”

“Like I always say, I’m just a phone call away,” asserted the Bentleyville police officer as he hugged his little partner before looking at his watch. “But now I’m slacking on the job. I need to get back to work.”

“It was so nice to see you again,” commented the tall slender woman as she shook the man in blue’s hand. “Thank you so much for everything. You are a godsend.”

“The pleasure was all mine,” he assured the minister’s wife as they stood up from the table. “Youns are good folk and I’m glad to be of help whenever I can.”

“And it was great to see you again chief,” declared the law enforcement officer as he ruffled the first grader’s brown locks. “I haven’t seen you since last November.”

Craning his neck as he looked up, John mentioned that he had seen the officer a time or two directing traffic at lunch time in front of the school.

“I’m gonna have to keep my eye out for you,” exclaimed the traffic cop with a quizzical look on his face. “If you see me directing traffic, don’t hesitate to give me a shout out.”

The friendly neighborhood crime fighter squatted down and gave this kindergartner one more big squeeze before racing off to his patrol car.

After throwing our trash away, we waved to Officer Rossi as he honked the horn while leaving the parking lot.

I looked down at the shiny star-shaped badge on my jacket and beamed from ear to ear.

All was right with the world again!

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.