Winner, winner, chicken dinner!

After my Uncle Carl carried me across the goal line to score the winning touchdown, I was crowned the most valuable player at the conclusion of our highly competitive game of touch football during a holiday family barbecue.

The entire Price family was gathered in Kenmore, New York for the Memorial Day weekend to witness the nuptials of my dad’s youngest brother Ronald and his bride Judy.

While the blond-haired minister was the officiant, I held the title of ring bearer for the double-ring ceremony; and this father and son duo was required to attend the wedding rehearsal Friday afternoon.

Following a prolonged run-through of the big day’s events, we arrived back at Grandma and Pappy Price’s Palmer Avenue house just in time to join the festivities in the backyard.

As my big brother John and I waited to fill our plates, I spied the two-layer sheet cake with chocolate icing encased in a large box sitting near the end of the table and asked about it while licking my lips.

“That’s your cousin Gigi’s birthday cake,” Uncle Carl piped up as he flipped the burgers on the charcoal grill with a spatula. “She just turned twelve this past Wednesday.”

Once the grill master loaded us up with burgers, Uncle Fred carried our plates over to the kiddie picnic table where a few of our cousins were already seated.

As Uncle Ron and my future Aunt Judy strolled down the driveway toward the garage, everyone clapped and cheered as the soon-to-be newlyweds made their grand entrance.

After everyone had their fill of dinner food, the large family sang “Happy Birthday” to GiGi, who stood up at the food table and blew out the candles on the cake.

As soon as the mother of eight and grandmother of thirteen cut the chocolate cake, Mom and Aunt Anna helped to serve up some ice cream on each plate before they were passed around.

When the blond-haired grill master brought his minister brother’s boys a dessert plate, this kindergartner thanked my uncle for the double dose of chocolate.

Shortly after the family finished eating birthday cake and ice cream, Uncle Marlin announced that it was time to play a little touch football.

“That is simply out of the question,” warned Grandma Price with a stern look in her fiery green eyes. “Ron and Judy are getting married tomorrow; so we don’t want the bride or groom on crutches for their wedding day.”

“You have nothing to be concerned about,” interjected the blue-eyed blond, who was chewing the fat at the kids picnic table. “There won’t be any roughhousing; because the kids are going to be playing with us.”

“All right,” replied the 58-year-old grandmother as she stood from the picnic table before taking some of the empty dessert plates to the trash can. “But at the first sign of it, I’m calling this game.”

Because Ron and Judy were getting married the following day, the United States Marine veteran explained that the couple would be the team captains.

“Since Judy is going to be the newest member of the family, she gets to choose first,” explained Uncle Carl as he addressed the rest of the family.

“Then, I get to chose the name of my team first,” the black-haired bridegroom piped up. “Of course, we are going to be the Buffalo Bills.”

“You have to wait until you pick your team before you announce the name of your team,” noted Pappy Price as he laughed at the eagerness of his youngest.

After the bride-to-be selected me as the first member of her team, her future husband chose my freckle-faced brother.

Once all the youngsters were taken up, it was a hard fought battle to decide on which team won out with the most athletic young adults.

The three oldest siblings and their wives along with the grandparents were fortunate enough to sit on the sidelines to watch the gridiron game.

“Our team is still going to be called the Buffalo Bills,” declared Uncle Ron as he ran around his teammates clapping to boost their enthusiasm.

“Well, we’re going to be the New York….” Judy stopped short as this kindergartner whispered into her ear. “No, scratch that. We’re going to be the Pittsburgh Steelers.”

Uncle Ron’s team began to boo his future wife’s squad as they attempted to psych them out for choosing one of the Bills chief rivals as their team name.

“How’s my favorite little nephew doing,” queried Uncle Carl as he picked me up into his arms. “You’re going to be my partner for the game.”

The game was off to a roaring start when the Bills ran down the field for a touchdown on the very first play of the game.

Uncle Ron and his teammates celebrated in the end zone after the bridegroom passed the ball to my cousin Mikey, who put the points on the board.

Not to be outmatched, the Steelers answered back with a third down conversion followed by a pass into the end zone.

Following a grueling first half with the Bills up 21 to 7, the Steelers came back in the second half and scored back to back touchdowns to tie up the game.

With only seconds before the game was about to expire, Uncle Marlin threw the ball to Uncle Carl, who handed it off to me on a fake pump pass.

The blond-haired young man picked up this little tyke and ran down the field avoiding a tackle as we crossed the goal line for the win.

The Pittsburgh Steelers were victorious over the Buffalo Bills in the hard fought squeaker with a score of 28-21 as the final tally.

The father of one put this kindergartner on his shoulders as our teammates gathered around to celebrate the extraordinary victory with twenty-one unanswered points.

Stay tuned for the conclusion to the story in my column next Tuesday.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.