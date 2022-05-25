Recent polls conducted by the Pew Research Center, by CBS news, and by ABC/Washington Post indicate that a majority of American citizens want the abortion procedure to be legal, and they want to retain Rove v. Wade, a 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision that protects women who opt to abort an undesired pregnancy.

We cannot doubt the sincerity of the many people who believe that abortion is wrong. But neither can we condone minority rule in American democracy. State legislators are racing to pass anti-abortion laws. Eleven or more of those states require that a female must give birth even if the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest. That confers both moral and legal approval to rape and incest!

In the Western world, anti-abortion belief originated as a religious doctrine, and many believers take it very seriously. But in a democracy, especially American democracy, there is no valid reason why a religious faction should be able to impose its beliefs on all members of society. Women who believe abortion is wrong are free to give birth without legal restriction or intimidation.

Why should women be required to accept all of the burden for a pregnancy? Men clearly have responsibility that state legislators deliberately ignore. That is not acceptable behavior in modern American society. It certainly discriminates against women.

In May 2022, Justice Clarence Thomas complained, publicly, that citizens have lost respect for American institutions. In the case of the U.S. Supreme Court, it is not too difficult to understand why that may be true. Clever political engineering by Senator Mitchell McConnell stacked the Supreme Court with partisan political appointees. The Supreme Court, whose members are appointed for life and who are accountable to no one, have made too many decisions that are not compatible with American ideals or American democracy. Here are some of those decisions.

Slavery: The Supreme Court upheld the constitutionality of slavery in several decisions, the most infamous being Dred Scott v. Sandford in 1857.

Racial segregation: The Supreme Court held in Plessy v. Ferguson in an 1896 decision that separate but equal facilities for racial segregation was constitutional.

Eugenics (forced sterilization): In 1927, the Supreme Court held that forced sterilization of women was constitutional in Buck v. Bell.

Child labor: The U.S. Congress passed legislation in 1916 prohibiting child labor in goods sold in interstate commerce if the children were under 14 years of age or if the children were under 16 years of age and worked more than 60 hours per week. The U.S. Supreme Court held the law unconstitutional in 1918, thus granting constitutional approval to child labor.

Freedom of speech: In 1989, the Supreme Court held in Texas v. Johnson that desecrating (burning) the American flag is constitutional freedom of speech. That decision overturned laws in 48 states. In 2010, the Supreme Court held, in Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission, that spending money for political purposes is constitutional freedom of speech. In 2012, the Supreme Court made it constitutional for a person to lie about military service and decorations. The case arose because a person had falsely claimed to have been in military service and to have been awarded the Medal of Honor. Lies destroy trust. We cannot work with each other without trust. Democratic government cannot function without citizen trust.

Child punishment: The Supreme Court decided in Jones v. Mississippi, in April 2021, that sentencing a juvenile (child) to life in prison without possibility of parole is constitutional.

There is another reason that the Supreme Court may not enjoy unlimited trust. The most prominent role of the U.S. Supreme Court is judging the constitutionality of laws. That role is not prescribed by the U.S. Constitution. It was not authorized by the U.S. Congress. The Supreme Court awarded itself that role in 1803 in the legal case Marbury v. Madison. When the U.S. Supreme Court judges the constitutionality of law, it is exercising an unauthorized function.

Jack Stevenson is retired. He served two years in Vietnam as an infantry officer, retired from military service and worked three years as a U.S. Civil Service employee. He also worked in Egypt as an employee of the former Radio Corporation of America (RCA). Currently, he reads history, follows issues important to Americans and writes commentary for community newspapers.