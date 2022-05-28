“It’s not about you.”

I saw that sentence designed on a piece of art earlier this month during the grand opening of Ho Yang Fine Art. Grace and Ken Yang have transformed a downtown Clinton storefront into a showplace for Grace’s art.

I’m excited for Ken and Grace, but sad that our neighbors for many years are moving upstairs above the studio. Terri and I have enjoyed watching the Yang kids grow into young adults. We also sort of shared a dog together. We joke that Jinx (aka Sparky) has now become an “uptown dog.”

It’s hard for me to describe Grace’s artwork. (I am in no way an artist or an art critic.) It’s not really classical or modern art. I suppose the best way for me to describe it is Grace expressing herself through various art forms. I just know that I like it, and it’s really neat.

Back to the artwork and “It’s not about you.” With high school and college graduations happening this month, that would be my message to those young graduates. It would go like this:

Graduates, it’s not about you.

I can tell by that shocked look on your faces you’ve probably never heard this before. You have grown up in a world where high self-esteem is the ultimate goal. Parents, teachers, education officials, media and other adults have made sure of that.

Proper self-esteem is important, but the adults in your life have their reasons for wanting you to “feel good about yourself.” Your parents have been told by the “experts” that if they didn’t build you up and do everything exactly right you would end up being a dysfunctional adult. And that would be a bad reflection on their parental skills.

Adults in institutions and organizations need you to need them. If they can help make you feel “special,” then they can justify their existence. Of course, there are a lot of adults who have been there in your life to help just because they care. Business and retail treat you as special because they want you to buy their stuff. And the media is there to help them sell it to you. They want you to feel “special” by buying their stuff.

Graduates, you will learn soon enough that employers are not out there just to provide you a job. Their purpose is to make a profit. If your labor and skill assist in this goal, you may get employment. If not, they will hire a candidate more suitable. It’s just that simple, it’s not about you.

You’re thinking, “What about me? Don’t you know I’m special?” Graduates, every young generation thinks that they are “special.” I know my generation did. And I’m sure there were older people back then warning us of impending doom. But a quote I read from “USA Today” a few years ago probably explains it best. It stated, “If you grow up in a culture that says it’s all about you, it’s hard to think it isn’t.” So, I challenge you to change your thinking.

“It’s not about you.” That’s the first line in Rick Warren’s best-selling book, “The Purpose Driven Life.” In the book, he states that it is not about me and my plans, wants and desires. It is about determining and achieving God’s purpose in our lives. If you do that, then you will find the life and career that you were created for.

But, maybe in some ways, it is about you. Or it will be. In finding God’s purpose for your lives, your generation may be able to tackle and handle the many social and economic problems that the older generation (that’s the rest of us) have been unwilling to face. That will make you “special.” Just don’t hate us for the mess we’re leaving you.

