As bells rang out in the church steeple across town, my cousins and I scampered up the steps at Grandma and Pappy Price’s house in Kenmore, New York to put on Sunday attire for the long-awaited nuptials of our youngest uncle and his betrothed.

While us boys quickly changed into our stuffy clothes in the bridegroom’s bedroom, Uncle Carl stopped by to see how things were progressing and to offer any necessary assistance.

“I thinked I is supposed to have one of those, too,” this kindergartner piped up with sideways glance and a raised finger into the air after noticing the General Mills employee’s suit jacket and flashy necktie.

“Oh, is that so, little man,” noted the amiable man as he chuckled while scanning the bedroom before spotting the garments, which were hanging on the closet door.

“I’ll hold on to these until we get to the church,” commented the brown-haired fellow while escorting the schoolboys down the stairwell. “That way, they won’t get all wrinkled.”

With little time to spare, Dad quickly took several close-up snap shots with his camera before the family spilled outdoors where a few more photos were taken.

“All right, that’s enough of the picture taking,” announced the redheaded matriarch climbing into their black 1965 Chevrolet Impala. “We need to get to the church or we’re going to miss the wedding altogether.”

As the Chevy Impala pulled away from the curb in front of the house, our grandparents led the seven-car caravan all the way to the Knox Evangelical Presbyterian Church on Hamilton Boulevard several blocks away.

After Uncle Carl helped me put on the suit jacket and necktie in a small room off the vestibule, he wished me good luck before joining his wife Dawn and the other youngsters inside the auditorium.

As Dad descended the steps from a side door at the front of the sanctuary, he led the way to the center aisle at the base of the platform with Uncle Ron, his best man and two groomsmen, all close friends from the groom’s high school years, following close behind.

On cue, Mom began the processional as the two bridesmaids, both childhood friends of the bride, sauntered down the aisle to the beat of the music followed by the matron of honor, Judy’s older sister.

Carrying a small pillow with two rings, I slowly walked up the middle aisle with the bride’s four-year-old niece as she dropped rose petals on our way to join the rest of the bridal party already in position.

This kindergartner stood next to the best man, Uncle Ron’s favorite pal, proudly holding the pillow with the tokens of marriage to await my big moment toward the end of the ceremony.

When the wedding guests stood to look at the back of the cathedral-like chamber, Judy radiated with beauty in her white shimmering gown as she stepped into the light of the open doorway at the back of the sanctuary.

The lovely young woman embraced her father with tenderness before he took his baby girl by the arm and led up the aisle to the man of her dreams.

After the formalities at the beginning of the ceremony commenced, including Mr. Romance giving his daughter’s hand in marriage, the happy couple exchanged their vows.

The best man gently patted me on the back before I inadvertently stepped on the extension of Judy’s wedding dress while presenting the rings to my father, the officiant of the ceremony.

When this dimpled lad stepped back to my position next to the best man, I began making funny faces and started to squirm; after which, I scrunched up my face and pranced around in a circle doing a little jig.

Sitting just a few feet feet away in the front row, Grandma Price snapped her fingers and told me to straighten up.

Unable to contain myself any longer, I started to shake my legs while leaning toward the fiery redhead, mother of the groom, to gain her undivided attention.

“Psst! Grandma,” I whispered loudly enough for everyone to hear while clenching my teeth with bulging eyes. “I’s gotta go to the potty; and me can’t wait much longer.”

After gaining permission, I dropped the ring pillow and proceeded to run down the center aisle as fast as my little feet would carry me, thereby, missing the recessional at the end of the religious ritual.

Uncle Carl snickered as he nudged his wife before he took to chasing after me to make sure I made it to the restroom without any difficulty.

Once the minister pronounced the couple standing before him as husband and wife, the two young lovers gave each other a passionate kiss.

Then, the celebration commenced when the invited guests applauded while the twosome raised their arms in the air and hollered out cheers of jubilation after being announced as Mr. and Mrs. Ronald David Price.

As Mom played the recessional, the newlyweds sauntered back down the aisle to begin their new life together.

The General Mills shift manager and his favorite nephew exited the restroom just in time to catch the tail end of the receiving line where we greeted the happy couple.

We quickly snatched a couple of tiny pouches of white rice, which was tied with a frilly ribbon, while making our way out the main entrance to the large church.

When the bride and groom stepped over the threshold of the double doors into the afternoon sunlight, the wedding guests began to cheer while tossing rice as the newly married couple made their way down the stairs.

Uncle Ron kissed his beautiful bride before climbing into the black limousine with the “Just Married” sign and jingly cans attached to the back of the rental as the happy couple rode off into the sunset.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.