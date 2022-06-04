Yes, they’re growing up in a world much different than the one I grew up in.

I thought about that Wednesday morning, as I drove past Hobbton Schools. There were Sampson County Sheriff’s patrol cars parked in front of each school, and a couple of Highway Patrol cars sitting in the driveway of the elementary school. Coming back from Raleigh later that day, there was a TV satellite truck parked across the road from the schools.

Of course, law enforcement and the media were there because of the recent online threat made against the school. Threats that were taken very seriously in light of the recent tragic school shooting in Texas.

I thought about the students in those schools, and young people in schools all around this area. This is the world they are growing up in. And it is much different than the world in which I grew up.

I also grew up in Sampson County, attending Clement School. But, back then, the times were much different. How were things different back then for me? For example. Clement went from the first grade all the way to the twelfth grade. It was a small school. Everybody knew everybody. Most of the kids knew the high school students, and most of the high school students knew those in the lower grades.

We didn’t have a football team, but Clement did have a basketball and baseball team. At basketball games, we kids would roam around. Of course, that was difficult, since the Clement gym was very small. Other schools called our gym, “The Barn.” Back then, Clement high played their home baseball games in the afternoon, right after school. As a kid, I would often stay after school to “watch” the game. Well, we would catch some of the baseball game. But often, my friends and I would roam around the school grounds, exploring. I can remember watching a game from the second floor of the old run down Woodman building along the edge of left field. After the game, a friend’s parent, or a neighbor, would carry me back home.

Looking back, it all seems so innocent, and it was. No one back then thought about what could possibly go wrong. There was no need to. (Except for the possibility of some young boys falling out the second story window in an old building.)

That has changed, because our culture has changed. Peggy Noonan, the eloquent writer, who wrote speeches for President Reagan, commented, a few years ago, on this subject in a column for the CNN website. In her column, “An old-fashioned childhood: Nobody killed us,” she writes about her childhood life, which, like mine, seems so foreign and so different than that which kids are facing today.

Noonan writes, “The point of course is that while I was not quite protected as a child, the prevailing American culture itself at that point still functioned as a protective force. Things hadn’t been let loose to such a degree. The messages, permissions, incitements and inducements of the culture were not rough, lowering, frightening.”

The kids inside those buildings at Hobbton were not that much different from the way I was at that age. Or the way Peggy Noonan was at that age. Or the way you probably were at that age. But the world they live in is much different.

Peggy Noonan closed her column by expressing her concern for those young kids of today. Maybe it should be our concern, also. She writes, “Here is my concern. There are not fewer children living stressed, chaotic lives in America now — there are more. There

will be more still, because among the things America no longer manufactures is stability. And the culture around them will not protect them, as the culture protected me. The culture around them will make their lives harder, more frightening, more dangerous. They are going to come up with nothing to believe in, their nerves essentially shot. And they’re going to be — they are already — very angry.”

Peggy Noonan was right, and as we have seen, some are already very angry.

