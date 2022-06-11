Nearly a decade ago, one of the very first opinions I wrote dealt with “Investing in our youth,” conveying the idea that our major community stakeholders must do a better job raising our young people. I went on to say, “as a society, we have the high charge and responsibility to take care of our youth. No matter what impressions we have of our youth, for the most part, these are kids, and we have to do more to keep all our kids safe. And where do we start.” To me, those sentiments, expressed back then, are even more relevant today.

As I said back then, we must continue to value each life equally as important as the next. For some of us, that may require more attention to be given to what goes on in our minds, making sure we are free of any social, racial and class biases. With that said, it is my firm belief that we can, whenever and wherever we choose, successfully deliver America’s promise of equal treatment to all young people whose well-being and future are of interest to us.

Most assuredly, we have to believe that our children and youth must be protected, and that their inalienable rights are guaranteed, as well. As a nation, we say we love and cherish our children and youth, well now, the moment has come for us to back those words up with action. Marian Wright Edelman, the founder of the child advocacy group called the Children Defense Fund was right on point when she said, “If we don’t stand for children, we don’t stand for much.”

And, just as it should be, providing for the general welfare of our young people is everybody’s business as we find ways to direct their power toward good outcomes. In delivering on America’s promise for its children and youth, one man put his resources where his mouth was and became known as “a national champion for our children.” That man was the Harlem-born son of immigrants, the retired late General Colin Powell. His advocacy for young people led to the creation of America’s Promise Alliance, which became committed to improving the lives of America’s children and youth.

One central tenet of the America’s Promise Alliance is the belief that all children deserve a caring, dedicated adult in their lives, and the research in the various fields of youth development suggests that the single most important factor that makes a positive difference in the life of young people is the presence of caring adults. To those people of good will who make up this community, let me just remind you that we are all responsible for our young people’s future, becoming community activists in support of all young people.

As a community, let’s become committed to delivering America’s promise to every child, while supporting them in pursuing their dreams. During anything less would be a disservice to the future of our community.

Larry Sutton is a retired educator who taught at Clinton High School.