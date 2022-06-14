Have you ever heard someone say they were “up a creek without a paddle?”

It basically means you are in a serious predicament with little wiggle room to see your way out of it.

In the words of one of my nieces when she was just a toddler, it meant you were “big in trouble.”

Considering I was on the beautiful Lake of the Ozarks, that was the understatement of the century.

Along with four teenage girls from our church, I was attending a summer youth camp which was located sixty miles south of the state capital.

After a morning chock-full of activities with my bunk of junior high school boys, this camp counselor was summoned to the main office on the second day of the week-long event to discuss an urgent matter.

With my eyes nearly popping out of my head and my jaw figuratively dropping to the floor, I was flabbergasted to find out the teenyboppers in my youth group packed nothing but shorts and tank tops in their suitcases; and they were being expelled from camp.

I distinctly remember telling those sassy lasses that those two items were strictly prohibited from the list of acceptable attire for the district’s annual gathering of young people from churches across the southern half of the Show-Me-State.

I was about to blow a gasket!

This was the last straw in a string of events that made me wish I had stayed home to pad my bank account as a part-time exterior painter for residential housing instead of bringing a group of rebellious teens to church camp.

Following a five-hour trip from the Missouri Bootheel to our lake front destination, my obnoxious travel companions somehow managed to lock the keys inside the vehicle along with all our luggage.

The only parent, who just happened to be one of my assistant youth leaders, that helped with the transportation duties had already left to spend the remainder of the week at her sister’s nearby house.

Needless to say, I was left alone to deal with the first in a series of unpleasant predicaments which seemed to multiply over the course of the next two days until we were forced to leave the campground.

Two hours and fifty dollars later, I gladly traded those four annoying teenage girls for the dozen rising seventh grade striplings that I was charged with keeping track of over the next seven days.

Nevertheless, the next unfortunate predicament to rear its ugly head happened the moment I walked through the door of the dormitory-style building where my 12-year-old boys and I were assigned to bunk.

We were required to walk through a large open room lined with bunk beds filled with foul-mouthed high school bruisers in order to get to our sleeping quarters through another door at the opposite end of the opened area.

Every time my young charges and I entered or exited our assigned space, we were forced to endure a barrage of barbs, insults and other derogatory remarks not suitable for any faith-based organization.

I thought I made a wrong turn into a juvenile detention center.

While I attempted to reason with the so-called counselor about his juvenile delinquents objectionable behavior, my concerns fell on deaf ears since he was the role model which those hooligans patterned their life after; because he was the chief instigator of all the verbal attacks on my crew.

I knew it was pointless to discuss the matter with the proper authorities since the bullies would most likely fabricate the truth and make me out to be an unstable individual.

In addition, those older boys would know that I was the one who ratted them out; and they would only increase the verbal beatdowns on me and my already fragile youngsters.

It would be like jumping from the frying pan into the fire!

However, none of that mattered once I was forced to stand in front of the camp director’s desk and listen to his tirade about the ungodly example my girls were portraying to the rest of the campers by parading around in their modest attire which was in no way lewd or offensive.

Although the church organization had every right to make up its own list of rules in which to follow, I felt it was a tad bit pretentious that the campers were forbidden to wear appropriate clothing to a summer camp on the banks of a major tourist attraction.

Furthermore, there was an Olympic-size swimming pool on the grounds which I had already taken my bunk of pre-teens to the previous afternoon; and we certainly didn’t jump into the cool refreshing water in our trousers.

Even though there were separate swim times for the boys and girls, they were all wearing less than the outfits the girls in my youth group had tucked away in their suitcases.

I couldn’t help but smirk as the youth director finished his exasperating discourse.

While the young minister was giving me a lecture on the proper wardrobe for the district’s youth camp, he had bigger fish to fry with what was taking place within the four walls of my bunkhouse on the other side of campus; because I was just one step away from laying hands on those ruffians to cast out the demons.

I made sure to apprise him of the situation before leaving the campground; after which, it was his turn to push his eyeballs back into his sockets and scrap his jaw from off the floor.

I’m not sure if he saw the irony of the situation!

Despite the fact that I was concerned about the fate of those young lads in the bunkhouse, I had bigger things to worry about after discovering three of the four girls in my vehicle didn’t know their aunt’s telephone number; so we had no way to notify them of our soon arrival.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.