It seems to this writer that for the last 15-plus years or so, the United States has exceeded Billions in trade deficit with other nations. That’s a B (i.e., as in $billions). If the course continues, the U.S. financial system and its banks will experience a hard landing; or, as in Naval Aviation terms: “Crash and Burn.”

In reality, our public debt is worse than the government spinsters admit.

Billions are added to the National Debt each year while being erased from the Budget with gimmicks and wordsmith gobbledygook. For instance, Wall Street borrows Billions from the US Treasury to fund the Student Loan Program (SLP) but the Budget-Entry is not identified as debt. It is weasel-worded as an Investment.

Our political leaders refuse to correct the problem because they are too busy engaging their family in Wall Street Trading (i.e., Inside Trading).

Our educational media refuse to address the problem because their spinsters tell us the (SLP is holistically good, even when there is evidence that more than half who receive these loans and start college, don’t finish.

Today, America creates nothing but iPhones, tablets, and iPads and sadly they are manufactured in Asia, including the “computer chip” to operate these phones. We are spending the next generation’s wealth on products that make other nations rich.

To compound the dilemma, the consumer remains on a spending binge in a non-industrial nation. And as a result, inflation and recession is knocking on the door of every American family.

So it seems to me our only hope for national survival is to make a drastic course-correction. Many suggestions are in order, but a minimum could be defined in our education system. The first is to eliminate the Socialistic tendencies promoted by the U.S. Department of Education.

Jack Dawsey

Salemburg