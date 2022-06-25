It seemed like this was going to be the year. After years of playing good baseball, but not quite good enough, ECU was finally going to make it to Omaha, and the College World Series.

I was in Greenville a couple of weeks ago, in the packed stadium, along with thousands of excited Pirate fans. After winning the first game Friday against Texas, we only needed one more victory Saturday, and it was on to Omaha for the College World Series that had eluded the team for so many years.

ECU jumped out to a five run lead into the top of the seventh inning. Only nine more Texas outs, and we were there. Fans were excited, this is the year! But what seemed to be, wasn’t.

Texas is a very good hitting team, their bats came alive, and the ECU pitching couldn’t hold them back. A five run lead wasn’t enough, ECU couldn’t hold on, and Texas won the game by one run in the last inning. Sunday, with the Texas bats still hot, they easily won the decisive game for a Longhorn trip to the College World Series. So, it was another year of disappointment for the ECU faithful. I think it was Blackbeard who said, “It ain’t easy being a Pirate!”

What seemed to be, wasn’t. I was reminded of that game in Greenville a few days later when I read a scripture during my morning devotion time. A part of Luke 8:18 reads, “Even what he seems to have will be taken from him.” Yep, that pretty much explained my sentiment about the ECU-Texas game. We seemed to have it won, and we were on our way to Omaha. But it didn’t work out that way.

Of course, it was just a baseball game. My happiness and well-being doesn’t depend on whether some 20 year old pitches well, or gets that clutch hit. (Well, until after the appropriate time for being upset and complaining. Usually, around 24 hours will do it.) But that scripture can relate to much more than a college baseball game.

“Even what he seems to have will be taken from him.” People seem to have, think they have, only to find that they don’t. With everything that is happening financially during the past months, I think that there are many beginning to realize this.

That financial security many thought had in their future doesn’t seem so secure now. Inflation, led by soaring gas prices, has seen to that. Moody’s Analytics senior economist Ryan Sweet stated recently, “Having inflation at 8.5% on a year-ago basis, compared with the 2.1% average growth in 2018 and 2019, is costing the average household $346.67 per month to purchase the same basket of goods and services as they did last year.”

That $350 a month extra Americans are having to pay makes a difference. There are people who had their retirement planned out, who are now questioning their decision to retire, and if they should go back to work. Due to the uncertainty of the future, they are feeling like the retirement they had planned is being taken from them. I’m sure there are individuals and families of all age groups that are starting to feel like plans they were once sure of may be taken away.

It can be just as true in areas other than money. You think you are in pretty good health, then you get the doctor’s report. That relationship you assumed would be forever, is suddenly gone. Your child, whom you love and care for deeply, has made bad decisions and is headed in the wrong direction. That which you seemed to have, ends up being taken away.

As much as we try to believe the illusion, all we have in this world is temporary, and can be taken away. Even we, ourselves are here on a temporary basis. If it all is temporary, then where can we find any security? For me, it’s best stated in that old hymn which we don’t sing much anymore: “On Christ the solid rock I stand, all other ground is sinking sand. All other ground is sinking sand.”

Mac McPhail, raised in Sampson County, lives in Clinton. McPhail’s new book, “Wandering Thoughts from a Wondering Mind,” a collection of his favorite columns, is available for purchase at the Sampson Independent office, online on Amazon, or by contacting McPhail at [email protected]