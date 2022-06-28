With all that this country is going through right now, we better not forget what Jesus Christ said in Matthew 12:25. HE said, “Every kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation and every city or house divided against itself shall not stand.” The United States of America is not exception.

We have a great divide in our government. Democrats and Republicans are divided more than they have ever been. Even within the individual political parties there is great division. Moderate Democrats are divided against the Far Left Democrats. Moderate Republican and divided against Far Right Republicans. As a result the whole nation is suffering.

There are great divisions in the Body of Christ. Denominations are splitting up because of different views on homosexuality and abortion. Some church members do not speak to each because of different opinions on these issues. How can that be when we all study and read the same Bible?

Even in individual nondenominational churches there is division. There is a great divide between the haves and have not. Affluent church members have more say and influence while less affluent church members feel left out and unheard. How can that be when they all read and study the same Bible?

And of course, there is still a great divide between Blacks and Whites. Racism is prevalent on both sides. Even the recent newly declared Juneteenth holiday, although being a good thing, will only serve the divide this nation even more. We will eventually end up with two different celebrations of Independence: June 19th for Blacks and July 4th for Whites. Just wait and see.

All of this, if it is not soon resolved, will bring this country to desolation. Eventually the nation will fall, not from an attack of a foreign country, but because we are attacking each other.

The only remedy will come, if we all agree and abide by the words found in Ephesians 4:4-6, which says, “There is one body and one Spirit, even as ye are called in one hope of your calling. One Lord, one faith, one baptism. One God and Father of all, who is above all, and through all, and in you all.” Let us live up to what we call ourselves: One Nation Under God.

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.