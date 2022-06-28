After swiping a hammer and some nails from our father’s toolbox, my big brother and I converted the top of our bedroom closet into a secret clubhouse with the help of my treasured companion Timmy Kennedy.

Once we explained the ingenious idea to my first-grade classmate, he was fully committed to the endeavor of creating our very own private paradise hidden from the rest of the outside world.

“We’re gonna put these in the closet,” explained John with a wide grin while displaying the small planks hidden behind the closet door. “We found these pieces of wood down in ‘The Dungeon.’”

Since the green-eyed Irish lad was handy with a tool belt, he sauntered over to the small space and looked inside to evaluate the situation with one of the rectangular objects.

“These will work perfectly,” he exclaimed with a sly grin while holding one of the wood slats in his hand. “There are exposed wall studs in there; so these will be a perfect fit to put between the boards.”

“Our dad is upstairs in his office,” mentioned the pastor’s firstborn while looking at these first graders. “So he won’t hear youns hammering down here; and our mom is out in the laundry room with the dryer going to cover up the noise.”

The second grader left the room momentarily on a reconnaissance mission to find out exactly where his mother was located before giving the all clear to begin the time sensitive assignment.

“All right,” he professed flashing his pearly whites as he came back in the bedroom with the good news. “Since she just put a load of clothes into the dryer, she’ll be out there for a while folding clothes; so the coast is clear.”

Once the operations commander left the room again, the project manager knelt down on his hands and knees and expeditiously began hammering two nails on either side of each wood slat.

After finishing up the first wood plank, this two-man construction crew worked with great haste to drive the nails part way into the other five boards before transferring them to the ground floor of the building site.

Upon retrieving my father’s flashlight from the top of the dresser, we worked diligently to complete the long-awaited project design for the secret clubhouse as fast as greased lightening.

“Are you boys about finished in here,” asked the chief architect as he rushed back into the bedroom with a worried look on his face. “Mom is coming this way; cause I just heard her close the door to the utility room.”

“Yep,” proclaimed my intimate friend stepping out of the enclosed space with a wide grin. “I just secured the last board; so we just finished up our work inside the closet.”

“That’s groovy,” noted the pastor’s eldest while quickly checking out the completed work before giving the thumbs up on the project. “Now, why don’t youns go ahead and climb up in there to see how it looks?”

With excited looks on our little faces, these friends and classmates hurried back into the closet as we carefully climbed the brand-new ladder attached to the wall.

“This is funky,” conveyed the brown-haired shaver as he stood on his tippy-toes while attempting to stretch to the top of the closet with his hands. “I can’t believe how much room there is up here; cause I can’t even touch the ceiling.”

“What did I tell you,” I replied with excitement in my voice while looking over at my frequent playmate standing next to me. “I just knew you was gonna like it up here.”

“All right guys,” announced the leader of the pack craning his neck to look up into the hidden gem. “I need youns to come down now; cause we got some more work to do before our clubhouse is completed.”

When these whippersnappers came out of the built-in wardrobe, the second grader showed us a sign he made on a piece of construction paper from the art supplies in the buffet table – The He-Man Woman Haters Club.

“Where have I heard that name before,” quizzed Timmy with narrow eyes as he pondered for a moment before snapping his fingers. “Now, I remember; that’s the name of Alfalfa and Spanky’s clubhouse on ‘The Little Rascals.’”

“I told John that you would be able to figure it out,” I implied with wide eyes to match my grin while patting the smart fellow on the shoulder. “That’s how we came up with the idea; cause it is a secret club just for us boys.”

After explaining to his partners in crime about an idea for another sign, our favorite playmate grabbed a piece of construction paper from the pile and the crayons before laying on the floor to work his magic.

When he finished up with his careful artwork, the little tyke twisted sideways as he lifted himself partly off the floor before extending the piece of paper into the air to show the siblings the sign – No girls allowed.

After the minister’s firstborn snatched the completed artwork and the scotch tape from the top of his dresser, he carefully hung up the two signs, one on each side of the closet door, with the help of his fellow confederates.

“Now for the clubhouse oath,” divulged the oldest of the bunch beaming from ear to ear as he directed his subordinates. “I need youns to stand on your left foot and raise your right hands while agreeing to the club’s oath.”

“Groovy,” whispered John with raised eyebrows and a wide grin as he addressed his fellow rabble-rousers. “Now there is only one thing left to do… the secret sign to enter the ‘He-man Woman Haters Club.’”

After the freckle-faced lad placed his hand underneath his chin and wiggled his fingers, these two first grade buddies repeated the motions while looking at one another with silly faces and lots of laughter.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.